Without knowing the size of the products you plan to photograph, one cannot make a recommendation.
Are you talking big as a car or small as a diamond?
Cameras can run into the thousands of dollars, so limit our imaginations with a price bracket.
One special feature you need is manual controls.
Controls such as: Aperture Priority and Shutter Priority.
...
..
.
Our business has a new website where we can load pictures of our products for sale. These pictures will be initially displayed in thumbnail size that can be enlarged to a 1/3 of the screen. We want to take the pics ourselves but at the moment, we don't have a digital camera.
Ok, so it's probably a dumb question but what's the best camera we should buy for this purpose e.g. brand, model etc? Are there special features we should look for? Any advice would be appreciated.
Thanks,
Ian [Sydney, Australia]