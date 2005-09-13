The CNET Lounge forum

by Marc Bennett CNET staff/forum admin / September 13, 2005 3:31 AM PDT

What punishment should be handed down to virus creators?

They should be fined. (How much?)
They should be sent to prison. (For how long?)
Viruses should be installed on their system. (Wow! How many?)
They should type "I will not create viruses" 1,000 times.
I have something in mind, but it's too explicit to say. (Give us a hint!)
None--it's harmless fun. (Really?)
Other (Tell us more.)
I don't know.

591 total posts (Page 1 of 20)
Collapse -
punishment
by annpala / September 13, 2005 10:13 AM PDT

Depending on how much damage the virus caused and how widespread it got, I'd say a minimum of 3-5 years and a fine, which probably would never be collected.

If the virus caused millions in damages or losses then a longer sentence would be justified.

Since these are not crimes that kill or cause physical harm to people, however, I'd tend to believe that if someone were actually convicted for writing or spreading a computer virus, they'd spend less than 18 months in Club Fed with internett access!

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Prison terms for offenders.
by RHATCH / September 13, 2005 11:10 AM PDT
In reply to: punishment

first offense, 10 years no parole. Second,20 years no parole. Third, Life with no possibility of parole ever.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
Jail terms for virus writers, etc.
by papasy / September 13, 2005 11:31 AM PDT

IMHO, serious prison time for these offenders might finally persuade them that what they are doing is truly criminal. The time when these activities were considered merely teen age pranks has long gone and I firmly believe the punishment must fit the seriousness of the crime!!

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No time too long
by ptatro / September 13, 2005 12:28 PM PDT

I think the time they spend in the can should be in the 8 to 10 year range...the disruption that they cause is similar to someone blowing up a major freeway system. Too many people rely on their computers to make a living and these viruses are a direct affront to everyone....

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Precisely.
by CuriousInBoston / October 12, 2010 1:23 AM PDT
In reply to: No time too long

I agree, they can cause a lot of loss in revenue and of course for a regular computer user, the loss of family photos, music, and important documents. Although everything should be backed up at all times, it still is terrible.
8-10 years is a good idea.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Death
by Superfly37 / May 18, 2017 8:40 AM PDT
In reply to: No time too long

People who write malware should be sentenced to death. Just get rid of them. The damage that their actions cause to the lives of others obviously shows that they have a serious sadistic nature to them. There is no rehabilitating them with any time in prison and they do no one any good. These light sentences only serve to make them feel encouraged to keep doing these things.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
JAIL TERM FOR VIRUS WRITERS
by OLDSALT596 / September 13, 2005 9:22 PM PDT

I AM A DISABLED VETERAN[27 YEARS SERVICE] WITH A LINITED FIXED INCOME AND DEPEND ON ONLINE SHOPPING FOR MOST OF MY NEEDS.
THEREFORE THIS TYPE OF CRIME HAS A MAJOR IMPACT ON MY QUALITY OF LIFE. AS A START I WOULD SAY 10 YEARS PER OFFENSE MINIMUM. OR UNTIL AGE MAKES IT IMPOSSIBLE FOR THEM TO CONTINUE. IDEALLY I WOULD IMPAIR THEIR FUNCTIONALITY[DENY THEM USE OF ARMS/LEGS,PERHAPS BLIND THEM] I WOULD ALSO MAKE IT A CAPITAL OFFENSE FOR THEM TO USE A COMPUTER ONCE/IF RELEASED.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
I agree
by Ldans / September 14, 2005 2:07 PM PDT

Man,you said alot right there.I just said the same thing as I just sent it in.Right on and I hope your days ahead are better for you.Thanks for being a veteran and serving this country of ours.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Not severe enough
by cph / September 16, 2005 7:18 AM PDT

Their family members - children, parents, etc - should be killed too.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Not servere enough
by Jimbob2451 / April 8, 2012 3:44 AM PDT
In reply to: Not severe enough

That is absolutely dispicable. what kind of sick person kills children? It is the virus writers fault. Jeez, there are alot of bad people, and your one of them.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Prison
by rschmitty / November 26, 2005 12:56 AM PST

29 years

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I have a better idea
by Jimbob2451 / April 8, 2012 3:47 AM PDT

How about anyone who has a record that writes viruses...gets everything they do on their computer tracked and if they do realese a file of any kind it will be scanned by the U.S government.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Punishment for virus creators
by riteon / September 13, 2005 11:48 PM PDT

A minimum of 5 years in jail with no parole. If there is another offense 10 years with no parole

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Punishment
by Iceman35 / September 16, 2005 8:06 PM PDT

They should, along with child molestors, all politicians, rapist, and car thiefs be taken out and shot.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
People who write viruses .
by charles domanski / November 27, 2005 3:38 PM PST
In reply to: Punishment
In reply to: Punishment

Iceman,
I know it sounds a bit drastic, but I am afraid I agree with you one hundred percent. A bullet is a lot cheaper then paying for the stay in prison. And I will gladly donate my time and gun and ammunition to get the job done. When it comes to politicians, can we start with Clinton and then his buddy old man Bush and his son???

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Death penalty
by AkiraIllidan / June 22, 2012 8:27 AM PDT
In reply to: Punishment

I agree whole-heartedly with you. Some of these malicious viruses can cause people to lose years of hard work. (happened to me!) Such evil people don't deserve to live, if all they do is create viruses to spam or hurt others. People might tell them to "get a life", but I disagree. They don't deserve life.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
How to count the jail term period
by pandithaya / November 25, 2005 10:52 AM PST

Any person creating a virus knows very well that it is harmful.
Many people loose valuable information and time because of these viruses. The creators of viruses causes pain of mind and agony to the victims. People are in constant fear of virus attack and need to take precautions which consume money and time. They steal our freedom. It is in a way an act of terrorism - terror unleashed on innocent people who suffers in various degrees.

My answer is to be little kind to these sick people and count their jail term not by months or years but by seconds. Estimate the damage caused to the number of people. Then sentence them to a jail term equalling I second for each person effected. So if it effected less than 100,000 then jail term be 86,400 second or one day.

If it effected 2.5 million then 2,419,200 seconds jail term or one month. 31.4 million second is one year and so it goes on. - Don?t you think it is a very generous offer.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
have to put a stop to this
by nposey / September 13, 2005 11:32 AM PDT

I don't know another way to stop this..they are smart, but ignorant..a strange combination...but they cannot be allowed to invade and interrupt our lives and businesses as they have in the past..they are criminals equal to bank robbers...have no sympathy for them at all.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The High Tech Walrus and the Carpenter
by sixpence / September 13, 2005 1:56 PM PDT

It just seems that now we have a world of evil cyberificness and have created a whole new breed of wondermushroom..

We have faux 'intellectual Walrus's and 'mentally stalemated carpenters' out there intent on gobbling up every darn oyster they can get there hacky fingers on...

And of course they cry the infamous crocodile tears as all the puters go down down down that dark hallway into kerplunkville...

sigh.....

I guess all that can be done is to bodily paint them bright red and let the Queen of Hearts chase them around in some insane prison for the cyberly disturbed...Off With Their Heads...and that sort of thing..

Course.. all these dudes are up for the twit of the year award...after they pay me 6 million bucks....

The darn monkeyspanks.

May they never be allowed to touch a computer again...or else get zapped by some big ol cattle prod from Hades...

Pay up boys...crime doesn't pay, not even at the mad hatter's tea party....

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Same goes for spammers.
by blue_theta / September 27, 2005 4:22 PM PDT

I also beleive that their bank accounts should be sucked dry (IRS has that power) and proceeds to be given to victims. THIS GOES FOR VIRUS WRITERS AND SPAMMERS!

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I must agree, they are criminals
by Nu Dave / November 29, 2005 4:12 PM PST

Writing a virus is a form of tresspassing. When the computer comunity catches up with a virus writer they should be made an example. This performance does nothing but cause havoc, destruction and waste money. Rarely does the writers benifit form the worms they let loose. For the people who write phishing and pharming type garbage they should be acountable for theft as well as tresspassing. Just let them rought.
Davey

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Three strikes law
by mattkenseth17 / September 13, 2005 12:22 PM PDT

Isn't this type of a crime a felony? If so it third offense is an automatic life sentence. Ever hear of the three strikes law?

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
easy as apple pie
by THE BUILDER / September 13, 2005 12:25 PM PDT

PUT THESE NUDNIKS INTO A USER FRIENDLY JAIL WITHOUT THEIR CHASTITY BELTS AND SEE HOW LONG THEY LAST. WHEN ARE EXAMPLES GOING TO BE MADE AND ENFORCED??????????

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Prison for cybercrime
by Chas666 / September 13, 2005 1:45 PM PDT

I think they should be sentenced to prison for a 50 year period until they can be ''turned'', i.e., be converted from cyber criminals to cyber detectives. After they are turned, their 50-year sentence could be reduced by 1 year for every three criminals/gangs they catch.

If they can't be turned, then they stay in the pokey for the full term. You'd be surprised how many would sing. These are smart kids - they just don't have enough meaningful work to do so they get themselves into serious trouble. They have too much idle time on their hands.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
turned !!!!!!
by BrendaYodan / September 16, 2005 10:55 AM PDT
In reply to: Prison for cybercrime

I happen to think you have the best solution going !!!! 50 years,,,,, and/or then see if they can become meaningful productive citizens after applying their skills to make a better world in cyberspace !!!!! "Right On" and very well said !!!!!!

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Good idea!
by PCGuru / September 16, 2005 2:57 PM PDT
In reply to: Prison for cybercrime

This is a great pyramid system,i.e.:
The first person caught would have the best chance to reduce their prison time because they would become active trying to track offenders first. The person he or she turned in, would have to try to find remainding offenders before the first person did because only one person could get credit for stopping another offender! As more criminals are caught, there would be less for the latest criminal caught, to find, for reducing THEIR sentence.
Fr example,: If they each turned in only one a day, the second day, 2 people would be caught, then 4, then 8, 16, 32, 64, 128, etc. That's one week of time. It doubles the total number of possiblities each day for someone new to be caught, thereby reducing each criminal's odds, by half from the previous day, to reduce their sentence. They would really have to scramble to find new offenders before their competing offenders did.
In addition... "There is no honor among thieves", and it would be "Every man for himself!!"
You gotta love the possibilities.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Prison term
by tigerbob / September 13, 2005 1:50 PM PDT

I agree with the person who advocated a prison term of 10 years. We need to have some sort of deterrent in place.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Prison
by respiro / September 13, 2005 2:02 PM PDT

Yes, I think that prison is a good answer to cyber-crime. We already dish it out to cyber-pettera$$es. Which should be incredibly severe. However, the law needs to be able to prosecute the offender based on the offense. For example, one computer equals small (hope it's not mine) Network equals larger. In other words, the law should have something like Hacking in the first degree, etc.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Prison Time
by lazysparky / September 13, 2005 4:28 PM PDT

I agree with this," 1st offense 10yr., 2nd 20yr,. 3rd life. I would add with no computer access while in the big house.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Prison Term for offenders
by Diana Miles / September 13, 2005 11:05 PM PDT

I agree for a prison term every time they are caught and also a fine.We have to pay to have it removed.Start with 5 years and add 5 years every time they are caught.No Parole

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
