What program to balance image brightness on an entire mpg?

I use Virtual Dub to do that. However I decline from writing a tutorial. Just a FYI, it's what I use and may not be suitable for those that want "automatic" perfect results.
If I have an entire mpg file that is, say, too dark, what is the simplest free program that will balance the brightness by the same amount for the entire file--similar to going to image/balance/brightness when doing a jpg in Microsoft Photo Editor? I am also wondering if there exists a program that would provide a correction to a jpg that was created by a camera with the wrong setting--suppose it had been set for incandescent light instead of the actual fluorescent so that the colors are off. I don't want to play around forever with PhotoShop Elements; there has got to be a program somewhere that uses a dialog box that lets you select the incorrect light setting as well as the setting that should have been used and then corrects it for you.