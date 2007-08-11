Audio & Video Software forum

What program to balance image brightness on an entire mpg?

by ParrotSlave / August 11, 2007 8:57 AM PDT

If I have an entire mpg file that is, say, too dark, what is the simplest free program that will balance the brightness by the same amount for the entire file--similar to going to image/balance/brightness when doing a jpg in Microsoft Photo Editor? I am also wondering if there exists a program that would provide a correction to a jpg that was created by a camera with the wrong setting--suppose it had been set for incandescent light instead of the actual fluorescent so that the colors are off. I don't want to play around forever with PhotoShop Elements; there has got to be a program somewhere that uses a dialog box that lets you select the incorrect light setting as well as the setting that should have been used and then corrects it for you.

What I use.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 11, 2007 9:14 AM PDT

I use Virtual Dub to do that. However I decline from writing a tutorial. Just a FYI, it's what I use and may not be suitable for those that want "automatic" perfect results.

Bob

You're right: virtual dub is exactly what I want to fix mpg
by ParrotSlave / August 11, 2007 9:52 AM PDT
Thanks; I just tried it and it did exactly what I want. I'll wait for somebody to come up with an answer for the jpg program question.

Sorry, missed the second issue.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 11, 2007 10:13 AM PDT

It was a bit buried and since I missed a few words (those single paragraph posts are hard to read) I didn't see it.

Try IRFANVIEW?

Bob

