Are you sure it's the psu? If so, the Antec 550w should work just fine.
and life goes on...
Jack
I recently bought a new custom build computer. It has a Dual Core 3800+ 2 GHZ procesor, 1 gig of ram, 2 128mb 6600 GT video cards, and is running Windows Media Center 2005. Now, my problem is that I only have a 450 watt power supply, and when I play Battlefield 2, my computer will crash. So, my question is, what power supply should I get. I was thinking I needed a 600 watt, but I have no idea from what company. I would like to try to keep it under $120, but even more preferbally $100. Also, it will probably be ordered from newegg. Thanks in advance for any advice.