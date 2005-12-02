PC Hardware forum

General discussion

What power supply

by Peaceloveunity9 / December 2, 2005 2:34 AM PST

I recently bought a new custom build computer. It has a Dual Core 3800+ 2 GHZ procesor, 1 gig of ram, 2 128mb 6600 GT video cards, and is running Windows Media Center 2005. Now, my problem is that I only have a 450 watt power supply, and when I play Battlefield 2, my computer will crash. So, my question is, what power supply should I get. I was thinking I needed a 600 watt, but I have no idea from what company. I would like to try to keep it under $120, but even more preferbally $100. Also, it will probably be ordered from newegg. Thanks in advance for any advice.

5 total posts
How is it crashing?
by jackintucson / December 2, 2005 4:54 AM PST
In reply to: What power supply

Are you sure it's the psu? If so, the Antec 550w should work just fine.

and life goes on...

Jack

or
by cdubiak / December 2, 2005 7:56 AM PST
In reply to: How is it crashing?

You can search newegg for SLI certified PSU's. That Antec PSU should do the trick. I think Enermax and Thermaltake have affordable options also.

Make sure you don't have any other applications running while you play the game. BF2 is a resource hog.

Is that the only game it crashes with?
by martylk2 / December 2, 2005 9:54 PM PST
In reply to: What power supply

If not then try exiting the nView Desktop Manager. Might work.

Get one that accepts input
by Ray Harinec / December 2, 2005 10:48 PM PST
In reply to: What power supply

voltage from 80 Vrms to 237 Vrms [or about that] automatically without the need to change a switch position. Thus if you are in the US [120 Vrms standard] it would take one heckuva surge to hurt it.

