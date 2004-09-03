Is your machine a Pentium III ?
The pentium IV's have moved on to be whole different animals.
You would not be able to use many of the parts on your old motherboard on your new motherboard.
a) Ram would be different and not usable.
b) Power supply would be different and larger on new one.
c) I could not tell you if your case would be usable for the new motherboard - many of the proprietary companies use proprietary motherboards.
It would almost be like buying an entirely new machine - which is probably better anyway.
You can use your present machine and network them together.
I am wanting to upgrade my computer , is a gateway 450 essential pc I know that in order to get a Pentium4 processor I need to get a new motherboard. However I want to buy a cheap one throught Ebay but I dont know which one. There are hundreds and I dont knowwhat is compatible or even what to look for! HELP!