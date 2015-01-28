What middle size smartphone to buy ?

And of course the Apple iPhones. Those others such as Samsung have the Knox issues so I don't envision me going near any Samsung with its enhancements.
Bob
Hello everyone,
I'm currently looking for a medium sized smartphone, with overall good performances. I've recently been interested in the samsung galaxy Alpha and iPhone 5s. What would you recommend in terms of stability and global performances ? Are there any other devices I should take a look at ? (Nokia and Htc don't really suit me).
I'm not willing to start a war between companies fanboys. Please don't answer this kind of stuff : "Apple is ****, Android is beast".
Let's say that I have no problem with the price.
Thank you for answering,
Florian ~ water