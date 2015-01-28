Phones forum

Tip

What middle size smartphone to buy ?

by watersoaker2 / January 28, 2015 12:31 AM PST

Hello everyone,
I'm currently looking for a medium sized smartphone, with overall good performances. I've recently been interested in the samsung galaxy Alpha and iPhone 5s. What would you recommend in terms of stability and global performances ? Are there any other devices I should take a look at ? (Nokia and Htc don't really suit me).
I'm not willing to start a war between companies fanboys. Please don't answer this kind of stuff : "Apple is ****, Android is beast".
Let's say that I have no problem with the price.
Thank you for answering,
Florian ~ water

For me, I like the Nexus phones.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 28, 2015 12:34 AM PST

And of course the Apple iPhones. Those others such as Samsung have the Knox issues so I don't envision me going near any Samsung with its enhancements.
Bob

Thank you
by watersoaker2 / January 29, 2015 12:53 AM PST

Thank you for the advice!

:)
by KatieMcLarson / January 28, 2015 3:04 AM PST

For what you are looking for, it seems that Apple would work best.

I would go with Apple
by wantmorex / January 29, 2015 3:00 AM PST

The Iphone has a great product life and user interface is easy to navigate and use. If you ever experience a change in stability or performance, I believe you can just take it to your local Apple store to have someone look at it. If it's still in warranty, the phone can be replaced. If not, I read somewhere that you can get ask for a voucher to get your next Iphone for cheaper.

check this
by vembutech / January 30, 2015 2:32 AM PST

Hi, you can't you try android. More user friendly. It has many applications for various features. Also if you go with android you can choose various different types of mobiles if needed.

Android
by jeallybean / February 1, 2015 5:20 PM PST

Elephone P5000

Band GSM 850/900/1900/2100MHz
WCDMA 3G 900/1900/2100MHz

System
OS:Android 4.4 kitkat OS
CPU:MTK6592 Octacore processor, 1.7GHz Processor
ROM 16GB
RAM 2GB

Screen
Display Size 5.0 Inch
Type IPS Capacitive SScreen
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels FHD screen

8.0MP front camera+16.0MP rear camera

5350mAh battery

Inquiry
by matthopkins / February 7, 2015 4:25 PM PST
In reply to: Android

where can i buy this phone. i need some more details.

Re: phone
by Kees_B Forum moderator / February 7, 2015 6:20 PM PST
In reply to: Inquiry

You can buy it at the company's webshop. It's a Chinese company, but they have an English webshop. But maybe Google finds local webshops for you, if you prefer that.

Kees

Thank you
by matthopkins / February 8, 2015 11:30 PM PST
In reply to: Re: phone

thanks for your reply. Do you have any website address?

Research
by ela1n3ko / April 7, 2015 7:51 AM PDT

Honestly, I cannot tell you which phone is better than the other. It seems like you would have to research the phones to see which is better in your opinion. Many iPhone users say that iPhones are much easier to use and that it is the best. Samsung users stay loyal to their galaxy and say that it is better than iPhones. From my personal opinion, Apple and Samsung are competitive to each other. They are constantly going at each other, meaning that their options and qualifications of the phones are very similar to each other. The phone designs are also becoming identical to each other too! I think that iPhone has better camera quality, but it does not mean that I'm going to get an iPhone next.

