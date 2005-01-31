PC Applications forum

what is the difference software(Adobe Photoshop CS v8.0)

by Amandita / January 31, 2005 7:22 PM PST

what is the difference in Adobe Photoshop CS v8.0 and only photoshop?i know cs v8.0 is more expensive.is it woth the extra money i have to pay?

3 total posts
Adobe upgrades
by funkid7 / February 2, 2005 7:58 AM PST

PS8.0 is very similar to PS7.0 I have both as well as PS 5.5. If you are using any PS older than these three you should do the upgrade.
Not only does it do more, it allows you to add and write your own filters and brushes. It is a whole lot easier to navigate as well.
Older versions are very limited in resources and won't let you create original art as easily.

Browse the differences
by Dick Humfrey / February 2, 2005 9:59 AM PST

You can look at the features for the various Adobe Products.
http://www.adobe.com/products/photoshop/main.html

Look at the features CS has that you would use -do you need them -if you do not it would not be good value. So with the price you are paying you need to assess your needs or requirements

