what is the difference software(Adobe Photoshop CS v8.0)

PS8.0 is very similar to PS7.0 I have both as well as PS 5.5. If you are using any PS older than these three you should do the upgrade.
Not only does it do more, it allows you to add and write your own filters and brushes. It is a whole lot easier to navigate as well.
Older versions are very limited in resources and won't let you create original art as easily.
what is the difference in Adobe Photoshop CS v8.0 and only photoshop?i know cs v8.0 is more expensive.is it woth the extra money i have to pay?