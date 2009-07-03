Cameras forum

What is the difference between the Canon Rebel XSi and XS?

by giligan0013 / July 3, 2009 1:32 AM PDT

I know that they have 12.2 and 10.1 mp respectively, but what are the other differences? Is it worth the extra money to buy the XSi?

The XSI has some advantages
by kalel33-20416052469708587370302374692233 / July 3, 2009 6:07 AM PDT

Whether the extras the XSI has that you find justifiable is up to you. These include two extra Megapixels, a bigger viewfinder, quicker 3.5fps continuous shooting (that?s also maintained with RAW files), a larger 3in screen, slightly more sophisticated 9-point AF system, spot metering, an IR remote sensor built into the grip, eye sensors which switch the screen off when using the viewfinder, Highlight Tone Priority, a textured finish to the grip and thumb rest, and 14-bit processing / 14-bit RAW files.

thanks
by giligan0013 / July 9, 2009 9:50 AM PDT

Thanks so much, that clears up all my questions!

Spend your money elsewhere
by hjfok / July 3, 2009 10:15 AM PDT

The difference is not going to make your photo noticeably better.

You will get better photos if you invest the extra money in an external flash or buy a better faster lens.

