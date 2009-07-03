What is the difference between the Canon Rebel XSi and XS?

Whether the extras the XSI has that you find justifiable is up to you. These include two extra Megapixels, a bigger viewfinder, quicker 3.5fps continuous shooting (that?s also maintained with RAW files), a larger 3in screen, slightly more sophisticated 9-point AF system, spot metering, an IR remote sensor built into the grip, eye sensors which switch the screen off when using the viewfinder, Highlight Tone Priority, a textured finish to the grip and thumb rest, and 14-bit processing / 14-bit RAW files.
I know that they have 12.2 and 10.1 mp respectively, but what are the other differences? Is it worth the extra money to buy the XSi?