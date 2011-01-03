What is the best software for my company for doc creation?

Many companies develop their own apps for the reasons you just gave.
Today, such things are pushed off the machine and turned into a Web-app.
Bob
I would like to purchase a STABLE software to create documents for employees to fill in with multiple tables. Word is too unstable (not to mention non-intuitive and frustrating) and Excell doesn't allow the aesthetic/functional final product I would like. I'm looking for something for employees to fill out easily (without having to worry about messing up the tables or form).
Also, on some documents, I would like them to access other forms to "fill-in-the-blanks".... Where they can see the main form in the majority of their screen, but perhaps have access to clicking on other forms to gain information to help them complete their document (perhaps icons along the left margins of the document).
Thanks for your help! This form would have to be available to a hundred or so computers.