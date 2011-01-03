What is the best software for my company for doc creation?

Office & Productivity Software forum

by fetchingfashions / January 3, 2011 2:08 PM PST

I would like to purchase a STABLE software to create documents for employees to fill in with multiple tables. Word is too unstable (not to mention non-intuitive and frustrating) and Excell doesn't allow the aesthetic/functional final product I would like. I'm looking for something for employees to fill out easily (without having to worry about messing up the tables or form).

Also, on some documents, I would like them to access other forms to "fill-in-the-blanks".... Where they can see the main form in the majority of their screen, but perhaps have access to clicking on other forms to gain information to help them complete their document (perhaps icons along the left margins of the document).

Thanks for your help! This form would have to be available to a hundred or so computers.

Sounds like an app.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 3, 2011 2:14 PM PST

Many companies develop their own apps for the reasons you just gave.

Today, such things are pushed off the machine and turned into a Web-app.
Bob

Thank you.
by fetchingfashions / January 3, 2011 2:19 PM PST
In reply to: Sounds like an app.

So, how difficult is it to create your own app? I'm fairly good with software "logic" (read the Word book ago and understood most of it). Would I take a class for something like this (if so, how long)? Or, are their on-line app creation softwares you can purchase/lease?

My lessons on this
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 3, 2011 2:25 PM PST
In reply to: Thank you.

Started in the early 70's and I'm still learning new methods and more. Most companies will either outsource it, hire a programmer, or have staff that takes on the work.

But what you described is usually what we call a "process" where we'll name the process such as "mortgage application for traditional sales." Then the app shows a screen with the fields to be filled in and when it's complete some button will light up to file, print, save or other action.

Those fields are used to create the docs.
Bob

Thanks again :)
by fetchingfashions / January 3, 2011 3:05 PM PST
In reply to: My lessons on this

WOW! You started when this industry was just a baby!! I remember my first computer was a Compaq when I was in junior high-'82 (and most families didn't even have computers). Impressive....

What "type" of app can I use? Is their a good app out their for purchase? I'm willing to do some education. The company really needs some applications, but is stingy on $$. I think they may be persuaded to purchase an app (something that could be manipulated). But, I don't think they would hire an actual software specialist; Even though my hourly would probably be more $$ to produce (outside contractor).

Thank you and I appologize for my ignorance. I just don't know where to even start. Though I'm familiar with the basics, this is a new world to me.

~D

Can I tip my hand a little?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 4, 2011 8:25 AM PST
In reply to: Thanks again :)

As in showing my cards. I have many apps I've written over the years but for doc creation my old standby is some HTML boilerplate document. My "app" is one I wrote in one of the Visual Studio languages but it's just a part of the big app some companies use for testing hardware. When the test is run it asks for serial numbers, names and then tests the product, collects the results then for the report or doc making the app....

1. Has all the data.
2. Reads the template file and writes that out to the report file substituting $NAME$ in the template or the what we collected earlier.
3. This substitution continues until the end of the template is read and then the doc generated is sent to the printer.

There is no app that does this that you buy. We create such things.

Any language will do and even a database and report generator might do. For my clients they pay for me to create the apps since after I'm done they get rights to use it throughout the company.

Just to tip my hand further, the source code is delivered when the payments for the product arrive which makes everyone not worry so much.

The one interesting thing was one company wanted exclusive rights to the code which hung up the project from ever starting since I re-use routines over and over and over. I had hopes they would have paid for such (it was nearly a million bucks) but they decided that right to use was good enough.
Bob

Thank you for "tipping your hand"
by fetchingfashions / January 5, 2011 11:45 AM PST

Sounds as though there is a LOT about computer programming.... I didn't realize that this search would lead to such extensive planning and preparation to complete a few "simple" templetes.

I searched "Visual Studio" and found several versions available (quite a bit of info. available on Wiki).

I looked at a local Tech school and thought a good place to start would be a course in "programming fundamentals" if I wanted to actually CREATE these templetes on my own (still toying with the idea). I would really like to have a set of templetes that are simple, yet informative on a micro and macro level. Organization (functional) and data are so key to business development and I see this as a crutial step.

Thank you so much for your help. Good luck on selling your "code".... I know it would be nice to have a million bucks in my back pocket right now Happy

~Deb

Let me sum it up to as short as possible.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 5, 2011 1:59 PM PST

1. We have some "template" that holds the guts of what is in the report.
2. We have some front end to collect the details.
3. Then we "run the report" which reads in the templates, substitutes as need be and outputs the results to files for that job.

And we can optionally print such.

The reason my reports are in HTML is simple. It's human and machine readable and I can tweak the boilerplate templates with too many to list web editors.

Once you've done this the first time you will be amazed how useful such a system is.
Bob

