What is the best software for my company for doc creation?

As in showing my cards. I have many apps I've written over the years but for doc creation my old standby is some HTML boilerplate document. My "app" is one I wrote in one of the Visual Studio languages but it's just a part of the big app some companies use for testing hardware. When the test is run it asks for serial numbers, names and then tests the product, collects the results then for the report or doc making the app....



1. Has all the data.

2. Reads the template file and writes that out to the report file substituting $NAME$ in the template or the what we collected earlier.

3. This substitution continues until the end of the template is read and then the doc generated is sent to the printer.



There is no app that does this that you buy. We create such things.



Any language will do and even a database and report generator might do. For my clients they pay for me to create the apps since after I'm done they get rights to use it throughout the company.



Just to tip my hand further, the source code is delivered when the payments for the product arrive which makes everyone not worry so much.



The one interesting thing was one company wanted exclusive rights to the code which hung up the project from ever starting since I re-use routines over and over and over. I had hopes they would have paid for such (it was nearly a million bucks) but they decided that right to use was good enough.

Bob