by Rocky1944 / September 4, 2011 8:05 AM PDT

I burned a DVD+R disc from a TV interview with a Sony recorder and the disc has a file called "Sony_DVD_Recorder_Volume" and in that file are 2 folders, "Video_RM" and "Video_TS.: When I make a dupe of the disc my "get info" says it's empty (but it plays when I open the Video_Ts folder in my Mac DVD player) My wife can't play it on her PC. What are these files and can I convert them to something that plays easier?
Thanks for any help

It mean it was made on a DVD-Recorder.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 4, 2011 8:19 AM PDT

If the disc is finalized I'd try VLC PLAYER next time.

I can't guess why PC's and Apple machines will not show files on media. On the PC you find folk trying to use Explorer which hides files, Let's just nod that Explorer does not show all files.
Bob

I am guessing you made a "data" dvd...
by ahtoi / September 4, 2011 8:26 AM PDT

and not a video dvd. But you should still be able to play the "video_ts" file by right-click on the file and open with a video player.

by Rocky1944 / September 5, 2011 12:37 AM PDT

How do I know? The discs just say DVD+R. And can I convert this to a more standard video file?

Try GOM player for chapter files (n/t)
by Pepe7 / September 4, 2011 12:20 PM PDT

n/t

What is "Sony_DVD_Recorder Volume?
by 3coursedinner / September 4, 2011 11:35 PM PDT

If you rip a commercial DVD you'll see 2 folders - 1 called "audio" and 1 called "video". What you see is Sony's version of this and tells me a good point that was brought up is whether the dvd is finalized. If finalized, it should play on a pc and a DVD or blu ray player. When finalizing, the Sony should give you the option of giving the DVD a title so there is a menu when loading in a windows pc or a DVD player. You should be able to put the DVD back in the recorder and finalize it.
Also, I've found DVD+R blank discs problematic with both pc's and DVD players. DVD-R seem to be pretty well universally read ok.

by Rocky1944 / September 6, 2011 1:46 AM PDT

Can I convert this file to a more common video file i.e. MP4?

by ahtoi / September 6, 2011 2:17 AM PDT
In reply to: Can I convert file?

What you have now is the most common. The reason we can't tell you why is because we don't know how you created these dvd. Tell us a little more; what dvd software and what dvd burner/recorder?

by Rocky1944 / September 7, 2011 2:28 AM PDT
In reply to: mp4 is not common.

I burned the disc using a Sony RDR-VX560 which can also copy tapes to DVDs. I think I'll try to convert the disc back to tape and go from there...
Someone else mentioned Sony has their own software and I cn't convert it...
Thanks,

by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 7, 2011 2:35 AM PDT
In reply to: Used a Sony

All free.

HANDBRAKE
SUPER (HARD TO FIND TOO)
DVD FLICK
VIRTUAL DUB
MEDIA INFO
GSPOT CODEC APPLIANCE
CODEC SNIPER
IMGBURN
VLC PLAYER

Sure that's 10 titles but when it comes to video conversions you know one tool is not the answer.
Bob

by 3coursedinner / September 6, 2011 5:37 AM PDT
In reply to: Can I convert file?

You didn't answer as to whether the disk was finalized. If you finalize it, it will be compatible with any PC dvd playing software or a stand alone DVD player.

You can look for software that converts video from one format to another. PC World's web site has a bunch of well reviewed free conversion programs (I've never tried converting like you want to do) available for download. If you want to try this, when using the software, you would direct it to the video folder on the non finalized or finalized DVD (probably better luck with a finalized DVD) to find the files it needs.
Sony has it's own software on their DVD recorders (I have one -- RDR-HX900) that can't be changed.

by Rocky1944 / September 7, 2011 2:33 AM PDT
In reply to: Can I convert file?

I burned disc using a SOny RDR-VX560. Since you say it can't be converted I'll try to make a video tape from disc and then go from there.
Thanks

by ahtoi / September 7, 2011 5:51 AM PDT
In reply to: Burned using Sony

the only thing I can think of that may have cause this issue is that dvd may not have been "finalized", as other have suggested. I don't think I've seen the answer yet. Was it done?

by Rocky1944 / September 7, 2011 6:23 AM PDT

Yes it was finalized.

by Pepe7 / September 7, 2011 5:38 AM PDT

Now it's mostly about the DVD drive & software used to create the disc. Brand of media can play a role however. IME +R/-R work equally well, especially on newer players.

