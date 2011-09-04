What is "Sony_DVD_Recorder Volume?

If the disc is finalized I'd try VLC PLAYER next time.
I can't guess why PC's and Apple machines will not show files on media. On the PC you find folk trying to use Explorer which hides files, Let's just nod that Explorer does not show all files.
Bob
I burned a DVD+R disc from a TV interview with a Sony recorder and the disc has a file called "Sony_DVD_Recorder_Volume" and in that file are 2 folders, "Video_RM" and "Video_TS.: When I make a dupe of the disc my "get info" says it's empty (but it plays when I open the Video_Ts folder in my Mac DVD player) My wife can't play it on her PC. What are these files and can I convert them to something that plays easier?
Thanks for any help