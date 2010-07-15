Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

What is J2SE runtime? + other questions

by bkay / July 15, 2010 9:45 AM PDT

I just installed SP3 today. I was advised to remove malware software before installing SP3. I removed adaware. I received a notice recently that Adaware has changed/added virus protection to it's arsenal with the new release, which I had not installed. I thought you couldn't run 2 virus protection programs at once. So do I need to find another malware program? Or, can I install adaware again?

I decided to clean up the computer while I'm doing the SP3 thing, (i'm installing some new software, so want everything as clean as possible). I was just removing some old trial programs and found j2se runtime in my add/remove programs file. I removed it. I didn't intentionally install it or knowingly download it. The website says its from Regcure and is supposed to do something to your registry. (I suppose it could have come on the system when I bought it). Should I run some kind of special scans (AVG free is up to date and ran a scan overnight.)

Do those registry cleaning programs really work? My system is fairly old and I've never done anything with the registry. (My skill level doesn't allow me to do that.) However, if I could use a program like a running a virus scan, I could certainly do that.

I know this sounds disjointed, but all of these things happened at once. I need to run some Windows maintenence programs and am unsure if that is the right next action.

Bkay

(NT) It's Java.. Removing J2SE Runtime Removes Java
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / July 15, 2010 9:51 AM PDT
Thanks
by bkay / July 15, 2010 12:10 PM PDT

I went to oracle and reinstalled Java. Thanks, some of us are dumber than stumps and need all the help we can get.

bkay

