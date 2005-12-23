what is 8611 on 600E IBM thinkpad and how does it stop?

If repair costs exceed replacement costs or when the repair cost gets to about 1/2 the price of a newer faster laptop.
Laptops have finite lifespans of about 3 years. Did you get your 3 years?
Bob
My laptop, an IBM ThinkPad 600E has developed problems over the past year. First, my trackball in the laptop stopped working. Then, when I turn on the computer, I get this problem that says "8611". My computer has to be manually turned off and restarted again. This usually repeats around 15 times. Why does this happen? And now, I can't even turn on my computer without having this!