by ferraritt / February 1, 2006 12:57 PM PST

Hi everybody,

What if I have a 128mb 9600xt, and a game requires more than 128mb video memory, what would happen, will it use my system memory (RAM), or will it just lag?

Thanks in advance

Cheers Grin

8 total posts
My daughter
by TONI H / February 1, 2006 7:10 PM PST
In reply to: What if...

just ran into this issue with a new game she got for the kids for Christmas. The game wouldn't run at all and gave an error that she didn't have enough video memory to do so. I sent her a newer video card to replace the one she currently had, and once installed the game ran perfectly. She's been learning to read the requirements of games before purchasing them now to make sure her system meets the requirements. She's also found that with XP, games that ran fine with W98SE were distorted on XP but by rightclicking the shortcut icon that starts the game, choosing Properties, and then the Compatability tab, she can change it to run as if the operating system was W98 and the games now work again.

TONI

Thanks for your input
by ferraritt / February 1, 2006 11:42 PM PST
In reply to: My daughter

Thanks :D, did your daughter have an onboard video card before the new one?

TONY

No, I had built it
by TONI H / February 2, 2006 7:06 AM PST
In reply to: Thanks for your input

for her a couple of years ago and had a lesser video card in it (agp slot) since her kids were younger and using W98SE she had plenty enough at that point. I sent her a way better card that I walked her through over the phone long distance to remove the old and install the new. While she was on the phone, she then installed the game and everything ran great. You could hear the kids cheering in the background. LOL BUT.....they weren't yelling that they wanted to play THAT game...they wanted to play an older game I had installed on it back then called DXBall (brick breaker type that they all compete over to get the highest scores). That particular game played fine with what they had, but they were upset over the fact that Dori wouldn't let them on the computer until the new card was installed and working first.

TONI

Addendum
by TONI H / February 2, 2006 7:09 AM PST
In reply to: No, I had built it

You can get a pretty decent video card for about $50 and then just enter your bios as you boot up the computer before installing it and disable the onboard video there. Shut down after saving the changes, install the new card, hook up the monitor to it, then install the drivers once you get to the desktop from the cd that will come with it. Easy stuff.

TONI

I build my computer too
by ferraritt / February 4, 2006 12:50 PM PST
In reply to: Addendum

I had to build my own computer too 2 years ago, because I wanted a good system in regards to my budget, so I ended up building my own computer, :D. It was fun, took me about 3 hours ;). I am using it right now, typing this post, LOL, but the comp's gonna retire soon, gonna build a new comp by the end of this year, the one right now is getting out dated, almost all the parts aren't capable of handling new games, such as FEAR or NFS:MW. I currently have a Radeon 9600xt 128mb, Intel P4 3.0E Ghz HT, and 512mb DDR PC3200 RAM. The processor is still okay, besides the fact that it generates a great deal of heat from just idling, but this CPU is still not enough for the amount of multi-tasking I am doing right now, that's why I am going to put an AMD dual core in my new comp.

Cheers Happy

Tony

Minium?
by Willy / February 2, 2006 12:02 AM PST
In reply to: What if...

Alot depends on the game involved, it will do one of these things: not install, autoselect a lower setting, or if installed, not allow any higher setting until the requirements are fully meant. Some games offer clues to resolve problems and continue to play but don't expect the best performance when your system is meeting only minium levels and certainly if not that, some problem will arise.

tada -----Willy Happy

so will the game just use...
by ferraritt / February 2, 2006 1:09 AM PST
In reply to: Minium?

So will the game just use the system's memory if there's not enough video memory?

Thanks

