just ran into this issue with a new game she got for the kids for Christmas. The game wouldn't run at all and gave an error that she didn't have enough video memory to do so. I sent her a newer video card to replace the one she currently had, and once installed the game ran perfectly. She's been learning to read the requirements of games before purchasing them now to make sure her system meets the requirements. She's also found that with XP, games that ran fine with W98SE were distorted on XP but by rightclicking the shortcut icon that starts the game, choosing Properties, and then the Compatability tab, she can change it to run as if the operating system was W98 and the games now work again.
What if I have a 128mb 9600xt, and a game requires more than 128mb video memory, what would happen, will it use my system memory (RAM), or will it just lag?
