What features to consider?

First you have to understand that there is no perfect camera.
You have to establish things that the camera must have.
This year the "so called" typical digital camera is:
6 megapixels, 3X optical zoom, all have shooting modes.
So you are looking for the typical camera.
Rule of thumb....ultra small cameras will usually cost more than slightly larger cameras.
Take a look at the Sony W30 or W50 cameras and see what you think.
Look at a slightly larger camera, the Canon A540 and see what you think.
I've been looking for a camera here in CNET as well as the reviews from its user and day by day, im getting confused on which camera to buy. Among the features i've seen, these are some of my preferences:
* 6 - 7MP
* shooting modes
* $100 - $250
What other features should I consider when buying a camera?