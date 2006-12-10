What features to consider?

Cameras forum

by Dark Reaper / December 10, 2006 2:39 AM PST

I've been looking for a camera here in CNET as well as the reviews from its user and day by day, im getting confused on which camera to buy. Among the features i've seen, these are some of my preferences:
* 6 - 7MP
* shooting modes
* $100 - $250

What other features should I consider when buying a camera?

Digital Cameras
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / December 10, 2006 11:36 AM PST

First you have to understand that there is no perfect camera.

You have to establish things that the camera must have.

This year the "so called" typical digital camera is:
6 megapixels, 3X optical zoom, all have shooting modes.
So you are looking for the typical camera.

Rule of thumb....ultra small cameras will usually cost more than slightly larger cameras.

Take a look at the Sony W30 or W50 cameras and see what you think.
Look at a slightly larger camera, the Canon A540 and see what you think.

What's the difference?
by Dark Reaper / December 14, 2006 12:53 AM PST
In reply to: Digital Cameras

Thanks for that. I don't think im buying DSC series since they lack shooting modes. My question is, what's the difference between A540 and A620? Does this two cameras has manual and auto controls?

Canon A540 - A620
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / December 14, 2006 4:52 AM PST
In reply to: What's the difference?
