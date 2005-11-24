Laptops forum

General discussion

What do you think of this Dell Inspiron 6000 for $1575.00?

by alghan / November 24, 2005 11:46 AM PST

Pentium M 1.73GHz, XP mce, 15.4'' wuxga, 1GB 5400 ram, radeon x300 64mb graphic card, 80GB, 8x dvdrw, 2915 (802.11 a/b/g), dell bluetooth, 6 cell battery, 9 cell battery, usb 2.0 tv tuner with remote, 2 yr warranty, 2 yr complete care, auto/wall adapter, sonic digital media & MyDVD.
I placed an order yesterday at Dell for $1575.00.
Should I keep it? Am I paying too much?
And should I extend the warranty from 2 years to 3 years? I know it's a done deal but I'm very anxious about the choice that I made.
Let me know how you guys think of the one described above.

You are posting a reply to: What do you think of this Dell Inspiron 6000 for $1575.00?
15 total posts
Collapse -
Inspiron 6000 for 1500
by SprAggO / November 24, 2005 12:17 PM PST

I think it is an excellent deal. I have the first version of the 6000 when it first came out and I could not be happier with it. I've used a Toshiba, Compaq, and Sony; none of them compare. I payed 1,100,
but the newer version is more powerful also. Great buy.

Collapse -
what a relief!!!!
by alghan / November 27, 2005 4:15 AM PST
In reply to: Inspiron 6000 for 1500

thank you for your reply..
you probablye don't know how comforting your message was to me..
I can't wait to see my new laptop..

Collapse -
NP
by SprAggO / November 30, 2005 10:06 AM PST
In reply to: what a relief!!!!

Let me know how you make out.

Collapse -
get a coupon...
by hijack masta / November 25, 2005 2:51 AM PST

I definately have good news for you! If you ordered any laptop that is over 1500 you get a 500 dollar off coupon which is about an additional 150 dollar off because it is not combinable with dollars off deals, and just go to your order page, at the medium left corner press the coupon link and copy and paste a coupon from coupon mountain.

Collapse -
I actually used $750 coupon when I paid for this laptop.
by alghan / November 27, 2005 4:19 AM PST
In reply to: get a coupon...

I pasted the code from gotax.com when I was asked to finalize my order.
You think I paid too much for this? T.T

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) sweet
by Qosmio / November 27, 2005 4:17 AM PST
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Thanx ^.^
by alghan / November 27, 2005 4:20 AM PST
In reply to: (NT) sweet
Collapse -
Good Laptop~
by salas_stone / December 1, 2005 11:16 AM PST

Could you please tell me how can u got the discount???Thanks

Collapse -
go visit these websites...
by alghan / December 2, 2005 2:29 AM PST
In reply to: Good Laptop~

www.dealsea.com
www.grupare.com
www.gotapex.com
They have discount codes available...
Help yourself!!!

Collapse -
About coupns ...
by Ghost26-20878886633866019035262628200812 / December 2, 2005 3:04 AM PST

I know that I'm not in the goood post, but can you give me a coupn on a HP DV8000Z. I would like to have a prdiction for the price of my future laptop.

Thanks !

Collapse -
HP generally doesn't play the coupon game
by togus / December 2, 2005 7:34 AM PST
In reply to: About coupns ...

they follow the Saturn model of keeping prices steady with the odd $50.00 rebate and academic discounts. The Dell coupons you see are usually offered through resellers who have an affiliation with Dell... that's why only certain configurations are usually available.

Collapse -
HP coupons
by Qosmio / December 2, 2005 8:37 AM PST
In reply to: About coupns ...
http://www.meanbargains.com/hp/
from 50.00 to 150.00 to free shiping.a very usefull way of saveing money on your Hp products.only if hp had a save hair teck support coupon.that would be the keeper.
Collapse -
HP coupons ...
by Ghost26-20878886633866019035262628200812 / December 2, 2005 9:40 AM PST
In reply to: HP coupons

They don't have a DV8000Z coupon ! Sad It was the model that I want ...

Thanks !

Collapse -
Another site with coupons for Dell, HP
by tax_feel / December 20, 2005 1:58 PM PST

I came across this one while researching on Inspion 9300:

http://www.meanbargains.com

Has coupons for Dell. As far as HP is concerned, it has deals listed, but once in a while i find coupons under something like "Special Coupon" category.

