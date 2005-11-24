What do you think of this Dell Inspiron 6000 for $1575.00?

I think it is an excellent deal. I have the first version of the 6000 when it first came out and I could not be happier with it. I've used a Toshiba, Compaq, and Sony; none of them compare. I payed 1,100,
but the newer version is more powerful also. Great buy.
Pentium M 1.73GHz, XP mce, 15.4'' wuxga, 1GB 5400 ram, radeon x300 64mb graphic card, 80GB, 8x dvdrw, 2915 (802.11 a/b/g), dell bluetooth, 6 cell battery, 9 cell battery, usb 2.0 tv tuner with remote, 2 yr warranty, 2 yr complete care, auto/wall adapter, sonic digital media & MyDVD.
I placed an order yesterday at Dell for $1575.00.
Should I keep it? Am I paying too much?
And should I extend the warranty from 2 years to 3 years? I know it's a done deal but I'm very anxious about the choice that I made.
Let me know how you guys think of the one described above.