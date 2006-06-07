What do you think???

I think you should be able to talk the dealer into a package price of 10%-15% discount. If my calculations are correct that would be $2027 for the Paradigms and $699 for the Denon= total of $2726. So about $2317-$2453 (the $2500 quote is pretty close, about 8.3%).



The other way would be to buy the Denon online and go with the dealer warranty (don't worry too much, receivers almost never need repair). Here are some prices on the Denon:

http://www.pricegrabber.com/p__Denon_AVR_2106_Receiver,__12155504/sort_type=bottomline



Butterfly's (4.5 star rating) price is $463 with their warranty (watch the bottom price of $399 on this list is an open box).



If you could get a 10% price off the Paradigm speakers only at the dealer that would be $2027 x .9 = $1823. With the Denon online that would be a total price of $2286. Just some food for thought.



Presume you have read the reviews on the Paradigm, a very fine system, here they are if not:



http://www.paradigm.com/Website/SiteParadigmProduct/PReviews/NewMonReviews.html



Here are some user reviews on the Paradigm.



http://www.audioreview.com/cat/speakers/floorstanding-speakers/paradigm/PRD_125307_1594crx.aspx



I would highly recommend down the road considering a powered subwoofer. I think a better choice than the Paradigm sub would be the Outlaw Audio LFM-1 or the new LFM-1 Plus, read the reviews:



http://www.outlawaudio.com/products/subwoofers.html



Not to put a wrench in the works but here is an alternative to the Paradigm's that are superb from Axiom Speakers. Without the Axiom sub (I again recommend the Outlaw sub) the M80, QS8 and VP150 system runs about $2100. The M60, QS8 and VP150 runs about $1800.



http://www.axiomaudio.com/epic80_350main.html



http://www.audioholics.com/productreviews/loudspeakers/AxiomAudio_Epic80a.html



http://www.audioholics.com/productreviews/loudspeakers/AxiomAudioM80tiEP600p1.php



Good luck on your final choices.



RR6