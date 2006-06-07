What do you think???

Run don't walk to J&R (NYC) @ www.jr.com right now as they are the only ones I found now with a closeout price - $399.99 + $29.87 = $429.86.
You would be assembling components very similar to my 2 year old Denon with Paradigm speakers - & I'm very satisfied.
Paradigm apparently takes pains to avoid their product being bantied about on the net. They have an adequate amount of dealers. That's probably where you will have to deal with for the Paradigms.
Get your nearby dealer info from the Paradigm website and try to bargain for the whole system from them. I got around 15% off on my package deal. They delivered and installed. Probably the kind of deal you can get.
Don't figure you can find people almost giving them away cheaply. You probably have checked out some general review info online and found they have quality and performance but not cut throat pricing.
Good luck and pleasant listening.....
If you wind up considering alternative brands Denon is not the only decent quality receiver and for speakers see if you have an NHT dealer around.
Hi.
What would somone pay for the following?:
Denon AVR-2106
Paradigm Mon. 11 (pair)
Paradigm CC-370
Paradigm ADP-370
I'm very interested in buying this system so any input will be very helpful.
Thanks!
Vince