What do you think???

by ellypeperbuske.nl / June 7, 2006 3:38 AM PDT

Hi.

What would somone pay for the following?:
Denon AVR-2106
Paradigm Mon. 11 (pair)
Paradigm CC-370
Paradigm ADP-370

I'm very interested in buying this system so any input will be very helpful.

Thanks!
Vince

Denon 2106 - closeout @ J&R - act now
by NM_Bill / June 7, 2006 6:41 AM PDT
Run don't walk to J&R (NYC) @ www.jr.com right now as they are the only ones I found now with a closeout price - $399.99 + $29.87 = $429.86.

You would be assembling components very similar to my 2 year old Denon with Paradigm speakers - & I'm very satisfied.

Paradigm apparently takes pains to avoid their product being bantied about on the net. They have an adequate amount of dealers. That's probably where you will have to deal with for the Paradigms.

Get your nearby dealer info from the Paradigm website and try to bargain for the whole system from them. I got around 15% off on my package deal. They delivered and installed. Probably the kind of deal you can get.

Don't figure you can find people almost giving them away cheaply. You probably have checked out some general review info online and found they have quality and performance but not cut throat pricing.

Good luck and pleasant listening.....

If you wind up considering alternative brands Denon is not the only decent quality receiver and for speakers see if you have an NHT dealer around.

Also
by NM_Bill / June 7, 2006 9:01 AM PDT

On ubid.com buy it now price $402 + shpg for a factory refurbished (B stock) from authorized dealer with only 90 day warranty as a refurb.

I'd go for 1st class stock with full regular warranty for about the same if J&R has stock left.

I AGREE, GO FOR CLASS A, NEW MODELS.
by Riverledge / June 7, 2006 12:20 PM PDT
ALSO look for ONKYO, YAMAHA, and NAD.
As for speakers, also consider ENERGY, MIRAGE, JBL, and BOSTON ACOUSTICS.

Good listening,

river.

Good Info
by ellypeperbuske.nl / June 7, 2006 10:44 PM PDT
Thanks for the input. I believe the system at the dealer is going to be $2500. Hope its a good deal. I'm going to check around online for some prices.

This system does pack the quality that I'm looking for. They sound incredible. Its either the Paradigms or the Klipsch. Two very different sounds, but two that I enjoy. I do prefer the Paradigms.
Thanks again!

I'M PARTIAL TOWARDS KLIPSCH.
by Riverledge / June 8, 2006 12:20 PM PDT
GOOD listening,

river.

Paradigm Prices
by RoadRunner6 / June 8, 2006 3:22 PM PDT
I think you should be able to talk the dealer into a package price of 10%-15% discount. If my calculations are correct that would be $2027 for the Paradigms and $699 for the Denon= total of $2726. So about $2317-$2453 (the $2500 quote is pretty close, about 8.3%).

The other way would be to buy the Denon online and go with the dealer warranty (don't worry too much, receivers almost never need repair). Here are some prices on the Denon:
http://www.pricegrabber.com/p__Denon_AVR_2106_Receiver,__12155504/sort_type=bottomline

Butterfly's (4.5 star rating) price is $463 with their warranty (watch the bottom price of $399 on this list is an open box).

If you could get a 10% price off the Paradigm speakers only at the dealer that would be $2027 x .9 = $1823. With the Denon online that would be a total price of $2286. Just some food for thought.

Presume you have read the reviews on the Paradigm, a very fine system, here they are if not:

http://www.paradigm.com/Website/SiteParadigmProduct/PReviews/NewMonReviews.html

Here are some user reviews on the Paradigm.

http://www.audioreview.com/cat/speakers/floorstanding-speakers/paradigm/PRD_125307_1594crx.aspx

I would highly recommend down the road considering a powered subwoofer. I think a better choice than the Paradigm sub would be the Outlaw Audio LFM-1 or the new LFM-1 Plus, read the reviews:

http://www.outlawaudio.com/products/subwoofers.html

Not to put a wrench in the works but here is an alternative to the Paradigm's that are superb from Axiom Speakers. Without the Axiom sub (I again recommend the Outlaw sub) the M80, QS8 and VP150 system runs about $2100. The M60, QS8 and VP150 runs about $1800.

http://www.axiomaudio.com/epic80_350main.html

http://www.audioholics.com/productreviews/loudspeakers/AxiomAudio_Epic80a.html

http://www.audioholics.com/productreviews/loudspeakers/AxiomAudioM80tiEP600p1.php

Good luck on your final choices.

RR6

PS
by RoadRunner6 / June 8, 2006 3:31 PM PDT
When you add a sub, you will probably cross over from the woofer in the towers to the sub at about 60-80Hz. This will relieve the amp in the receiver from produing the lower bass as the sub's amp will take over. This will free up the strain on the receiver amp and will produce cleaner undistorted sound thoughout the entire frequncy range.

RR6

