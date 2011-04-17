What do you do when your computer keeps BSODing/freezing?

It appears that this browser is too much for this machine. Did you try the Flash Hardware Acceleration disable?
Bob
I use an Acer Aspire One 150, with Windows XP. I think this is the model # is 76477-OEM-0011903-00100
No BSOD but it keeps freezing for no apparent reason. I uninstalled OnLive, maybe that will help.
When I use a mouse, before it freezes, it says something about it not being able to read the USB device, sometimes saying I could switch to a faster 2.0 type or something and then freezes.
I've had prolonged car troubles too (currently getting around 9mpg when it's supposed to be 25, also black transmission fluid). Problems with stuff is part of life, I just refuse to spend l large money to deal with them. Hell, this started happening a couple hours before I got a replacement for the power cord that stopped working correctly.
Uninstalling Live didn't work, I'll try your cleaning idea next time I have the tools. Thanks again.
I got these out of the last error report:
BCCode : 1000000a BCP1 : 00000000 BCP2 : 0000001C BCP3 : 00000001BCP4 : 804E1C18 OSVer : 5_1_2600 SP : 3_0 Product : 768_1
C:\DOCUME~1\Anthony\LOCALS~1\Temp\WER5e7f.dir00\Mini041811-02.dmp
C:\DOCUME~1\Anthony\LOCALS~1\Temp\WER5e7f.dir00\sysdata.xml
Searched the results on google, then ran a CCleaners registry cleaner, it found 429 registry errors, then Avira found this http://www.drwebhk.com/en/virus_removal/771707/EXP/Pidief.QK.html
I still think your right though, since the laptop only seems to flips out when I move it a bunch.
