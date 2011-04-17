Computer Help forum

General discussion

What do you do when your computer keeps BSODing/freezing?

by Sebrith / April 17, 2011 7:01 AM PDT

I use an Acer Aspire One 150, with Windows XP. I think this is the model # is 76477-OEM-0011903-00100

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: What do you do when your computer keeps BSODing/freezing?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: What do you do when your computer keeps BSODing/freezing?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
9 total posts
Collapse -
You've had Chrome problems for months.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 17, 2011 9:26 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You may be onto something
by Sebrith / April 17, 2011 11:01 AM PDT

Those specific problems actually stopped happening, but I did just update flash. I'll try your suggestion.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No good
by Sebrith / April 17, 2011 11:56 PM PDT

No BSOD but it keeps freezing for no apparent reason. I uninstalled OnLive, maybe that will help.

When I use a mouse, before it freezes, it says something about it not being able to read the USB device, sometimes saying I could switch to a faster 2.0 type or something and then freezes.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
This machine has troubled you for some time now.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 18, 2011 3:25 AM PDT
In reply to: No good

My advice is simple. Get out the canned air and clean the vents.

As to Live, some machines don't play well with that. Advice 2 is uninstall any app you don't use.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Before these 2, it took me like a month to replace the fan.
by Sebrith / April 18, 2011 3:59 AM PDT

I've had prolonged car troubles too (currently getting around 9mpg when it's supposed to be 25, also black transmission fluid). Problems with stuff is part of life, I just refuse to spend l large money to deal with them. Hell, this started happening a couple hours before I got a replacement for the power cord that stopped working correctly.

Uninstalling Live didn't work, I'll try your cleaning idea next time I have the tools. Thanks again.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I wonder if I missed the earlier 1s
by Sebrith / April 18, 2011 12:03 PM PDT

I got these out of the last error report:

BCCode : 1000000a BCP1 : 00000000 BCP2 : 0000001C BCP3 : 00000001BCP4 : 804E1C18 OSVer : 5_1_2600 SP : 3_0 Product : 768_1
C:\DOCUME~1\Anthony\LOCALS~1\Temp\WER5e7f.dir00\Mini041811-02.dmp
C:\DOCUME~1\Anthony\LOCALS~1\Temp\WER5e7f.dir00\sysdata.xml

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
hmm
by Sebrith / April 18, 2011 12:28 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
This explains a lot of the troubles.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 19, 2011 2:56 AM PDT
In reply to: hmm

If there are any pests, any thought it will work proper must be dismissed.

Given the symptoms, my thought is to try one more scan. No install required either.

Google up Hitman Pro (the free one.)
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 9 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.