I'm not a girl but i will tell you this. Get the belt clip. It's 10$ but worth it
I saw this new mp3 player called Zen Stone from Creative on gizmodo today:
http://gizmodo.com/gadgets/stone-groove/creative-introduces-teeny-tiny-zen-stone-257294.php
$40 is quite a good price for 1GB and it seems to be very easy to use.
Want to get this for my gf. She wears black but I am not sure if this is the color for the player...
Any girls around here to advise?
Pink, Yellow, Blue, Red and White are the options.
Thanks for for advise.