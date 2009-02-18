Windows Legacy OS forum

by ThirdGear / February 18, 2009 11:02 PM PST

I have a computer that im working on for a friend of mine.. He doesn't have his windows XP cd and doesn't have the sticker on his computer but I know its legal. I used a Magic Jellybean to pull the key off and reinstalled windows.. I've tried 4 different CD but it still wont take the key.. If I call Microsoft will they tell me what version of XP Pro, SP1, SP1a, SP2 that I need to install and if now what do I do..

Re: what CD to use.
by Kees Bakker / February 18, 2009 11:07 PM PST
In reply to: What CD to use..

What to do: if you know which CD to use, get it from somewhere and use it with the license code you have. That's legitimate.

Somewhere = friend, family, eBay and shops like that.

Kees

key
by ThirdGear / February 18, 2009 11:55 PM PST
In reply to: Re: what CD to use.

The issue is I don't know what CD to use.. I know its Windows XP Pro.. but I've tried 4 or so different types of XP disk.. and they just keep saying that its not a valid key..

(NT) Then it might be time to buy one with a license.
by Kees Bakker / February 19, 2009 3:49 AM PST
In reply to: key
urrg
by ThirdGear / February 19, 2009 3:56 AM PST

I can see If I have a unused license somewhere I just hate to use one on something that im not even getting payed for.

Maybe ...
by Kees Bakker / February 19, 2009 4:22 PM PST
In reply to: urrg

if it came with another machine, that license is an OEM license and those are (licensewise, not technically) linked to that specific machine and invalid for any other machine. In that case, it's just invalid (not used any more) license you've got.

You might feel better if this can be confirmed.

Kees

What are you trying to do?
by Coryphaeus / February 19, 2009 1:47 AM PST
In reply to: What CD to use..

You may not need a CD.

Im trying to reinstall windows..
by ThirdGear / February 19, 2009 3:24 AM PST

Im going to have to have a CD since im trying to reinstall windows..

ok..
by ThirdGear / February 19, 2009 10:40 PM PST

I got it taken care of I had to use another CDkey that I had in the house.. It seems to be working OK. Thanks for the input.. J

