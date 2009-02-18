What CD to use..

What to do: if you know which CD to use, get it from somewhere and use it with the license code you have. That's legitimate.
Somewhere = friend, family, eBay and shops like that.
Kees
I have a computer that im working on for a friend of mine.. He doesn't have his windows XP cd and doesn't have the sticker on his computer but I know its legal. I used a Magic Jellybean to pull the key off and reinstalled windows.. I've tried 4 different CD but it still wont take the key.. If I call Microsoft will they tell me what version of XP Pro, SP1, SP1a, SP2 that I need to install and if now what do I do..