We have a pair of HP Core 2 Quad (a d4999t and d5000)
There's an issue with the CPU heat sink that it can pop off or 1 or more of the retaining pins can pop off. I suggest you do the usual canned air cleaning, pop off the heatsink fan unit to put a drop of heatsink compound on the CPU then re-affix the fan unit back on.
It's happened to us every few years.
But one of the more solid machines they made IMO.
Bob
I have an older HP Pavilion desktop, bought new in 2007. Intel Core 2 quad, Windows Vista. The computer has been great until about a year ago. Viruses and what have you, the computer crashed, ended up recloning it about a month ago from the recovery disks I made when I bought it. However, even with all the updates, it still crashes randomly. I'll be typing out an email, and it will just suddenly freeze, the screen will go blank, and it will restart, at which point it won't bring up the login screen. It just keeps failing to start and restarting over and over again. If I can in a following post, I'll post some pictures of what I see on the screen when it does this crap. Any help or ideas?