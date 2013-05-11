We have a pair of HP Core 2 Quad (a d4999t and d5000)

There's an issue with the CPU heat sink that it can pop off or 1 or more of the retaining pins can pop off. I suggest you do the usual canned air cleaning, pop off the heatsink fan unit to put a drop of heatsink compound on the CPU then re-affix the fan unit back on.

It's happened to us every few years.

But one of the more solid machines they made IMO.
Bob