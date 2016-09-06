Mobile Applications forum

General discussion

What are the five best gaming apps??

by johnsmart18 / September 6, 2016 11:08 PM PDT

Give me your views friends, which game apps are best according to you discussing here.

Post a reply
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: What are the five best gaming apps??
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: What are the five best gaming apps??
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
21 total posts
Collapse -
Be aware
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 7, 2016 8:56 AM PDT

That any post with links will be moderated.

I think the best depends on you, what you want. Not everyone would list Pokemon GO on the top five.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Top Five Best High Rated Apps
by MethewBond / September 19, 2016 11:34 PM PDT

As i know there are lots of gaming apps that now currently hot favourite..
But i listed five top best gaming apps that i loved to play it....

1) World Cricket Champion Ship
2) Banana Kong
3) 3D Basketball Slam Dunk
4) Temple Run 2
5) Clash of Clans

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The Best Gaming App
by montyk34 / September 20, 2016 5:09 AM PDT

It is completely dependent on you, which game you like to play. Anyway, I would suggest:
1. Clash Of Clans
2. Joycity
3. Flow Free
4. Color Switch
5. Dream League

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
best gaming apps
by devloninfotech / September 28, 2016 5:32 AM PDT

This will be really useful about making I phone apps. You are really doing good work by giving information through your blogs and with the help of your blogs i learned many interesting things regarding i phone apps.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Gaming apps for Android
by juanasteve / September 28, 2016 11:39 PM PDT
In reply to: best gaming apps

There are lots of Android gaming apps but my current favorite games are:

1) Shadow Fight 2 (Best offline game)
2) Plants vs Zombies 2 (Best android tower defense game)
3) Roll the Ball (our current favorite)
4) Cut the Rope 2
5) Hearthstone

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
five best gaming apps
by devloninfotech / September 30, 2016 1:28 AM PDT

Here are 5 more
1.Candy Crush Saga
2 Teen Patti - Indian Poker
3.sky force
4.Euro Truck Driver
5.Lep's World 2
And definitely check them out on Google play

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Best 5 mobile gaming apps
by topapps4u / November 10, 2016 9:25 PM PST

Clash of Clans
Joy City
Color Switch
Galaxy On Fire 2
Final Freeway 2R

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
games
by dubaidailytour / October 16, 2017 12:37 AM PDT

Ludo star
Ludo king
Subway surfer
Tempe run 2
these games are very nice

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Best Gaming apps for android and iPhone
by arianajohnson / November 30, 2017 1:47 AM PST

Lot of gaming app available on play Store and App Store but as per my research these are top five most entertaining gaming apps for android and iphone.
Lost in Harmony
Guns of Boom
Need for Speed: No Limits
Warhammer 40,000
Guns royale

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Best rated games
by sirishasiri / December 18, 2017 8:19 PM PST

It is completely dependent on you, which game you like to play. Anyway, I would suggest:
1. candy crush saga
2. temple run
3. subway surface
4. Color switch
5. Clash of clan

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
5 Best Gaming Apps
by WilliamTRobinson / December 18, 2017 11:04 PM PST

Max Payne Mobile
Grand Theft Auto III
World of Goo
Angry Birds
Asphalt 7

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Best game to play
by tasukilee / December 19, 2017 5:06 AM PST
In reply to: 5 Best Gaming Apps

Clash of clan is the best game i have played

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Game
by SunnySpoiled / January 1, 2018 10:48 PM PST

Clash of Clans
Ludo King
Color Switch
Galaxy On Fire 2
Final Freeway 2R

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Best Games
by infosteve / January 2, 2018 11:29 PM PST

Best Games according to me :-
Shadow Fight 2
Shadow Fight 3
Subway Surfer
Clash of Clans

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Five best gaming app
by Smarkyellow / January 6, 2018 4:17 AM PST

It's a tough one to decide since there are so many good games out there. Here are my top five for Android:

Asphalt 8: Airborne or Asphalt: Xtreme
Critical Ops. Price
Clash Royale
Fallout Shelter
Final Fantasy

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Not the best
by adamjhayes44 / January 14, 2018 12:46 PM PST

I'm sure these are not the best gaming apps but I would name 5 games I have on my phone

Asphalt 8 Airborne
Ludo Star
Traffic Racer
Bike Race
Hill Climb

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Here you go....
by PriyaArora06 / January 24, 2018 2:51 AM PST
1.Modern Combat 5
2.NOVA 3: Freedom Edition
3.Grand Theft Auto
4.Limbo
5.Machinarium
Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
What are the five best gaming apps??
by shilpa111 / February 17, 2018 1:48 AM PST
In reply to: Here you go....

Hi guys,there are so many android games apps
1. Mine craft
2. Pokemon go
3. Rock star game titles
4. Roller Coaster Tycoon
5. Bubble shut

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Five best gaming app
by lku2018 / February 19, 2018 2:24 AM PST

Check them out on Google play Store :-
1. Mine craft
2. Pokemon go
3. Asphalt 8 Airborne
4. Lucky Patcher
5. Ludo King

Post was last edited on February 19, 2018 3:20 AM PST

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Most Useful Top 5 best app
by FilmconHollywood / February 27, 2018 12:42 AM PST

There are many best game for you but top five game in these list
1 :- Crashlands
2 :- hearthstone
3:- temple Run Series
4 :- Clash of Clanes
5 :- Minecraft

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Back to Mobile Applications forum 21 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.