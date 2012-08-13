Small business & Startups forum

What are the best methods for getting traffic to my website?

by harold787 / August 10, 2012 12:54 PM PDT

My website is new and I need a low cost method or methods, for bringing real visitors to my site.

All Answers

craigslist
by gerrigale / August 13, 2012 11:37 AM PDT

I am a newbie to the website world as I have created my own first website 6 months ago. I sell real estate so website is important. So far I have tried alot of things and I think the best is craigslist advertising which is free but you need to create an image ad and you need to be careful not to get ghosted. Its complicated which leads me into my next question. Asking for any current information on how to post on craigslist effectively. I do post on craigslist but I am not an expert. So hopefully people will reply to this post and lets start sharing information about HOW TO create and Post on craigslist for small businesses.

Getting Website Traffic
by S_Litzow / August 14, 2012 4:50 AM PDT

There are a variety of methods to gain website visitors. One of the best ways to get free traffic is through search engines, so you need your website to rank well in the search engine results. You can achieve this through search engine optimization, which means optimizing your website for key search terms. It includes using keywords within the title, description, content and images throughout your website. Another thing to do is get incomming links to your site. Do this by adding your website to related directories, distributing a press release, guest blogging for another site and including a link to your website, etc. You could also always try an email campaign, and send out an email to your target market which links back to your wesite. And don't foreget the power of social media - let people know you have a new website and provide a link for them.

Reposted for Deon095.
by Kees_B Forum moderator / August 21, 2012 5:58 AM PDT

Social media optimization is the best and most important process for attracting traffic towards your website. Here you can get the list below:
1 - Optimize your business over Facebook
2 - Daily Twitter updates
3 - Google+
4 - LinkedIn profile creation and optimization
5 - Blog Comment
6 - Forum discussion

These are the best way of attracting visitors to your business.

Getting Website Traffic
by WizardTechConsulting / January 23, 2013 9:12 PM PST

We run a small business website, too and our focus is to be involved as much as possible in the webosphere interaction. It's important that we talk to the right people online or simply just get the word across about us and what we can do to help.

But here are itemized steps you can try too, to get traffic to your site:
1. Comment on related blogs.
2. Be active in social media (google+, twitter, facebook, linkedin). Always update your social media accounts in a daily basis (if possible).
3. Start your own blog.
4. Ask interesting questions that could start a conversation.

get traffic
by sudhir221 / January 28, 2013 1:27 PM PST

You advertise your site on Facebook,Google+ and put link in forum to get better traffic.

