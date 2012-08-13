What are the best methods for getting traffic to my website?

I am a newbie to the website world as I have created my own first website 6 months ago. I sell real estate so website is important. So far I have tried alot of things and I think the best is craigslist advertising which is free but you need to create an image ad and you need to be careful not to get ghosted. Its complicated which leads me into my next question. Asking for any current information on how to post on craigslist effectively. I do post on craigslist but I am not an expert. So hopefully people will reply to this post and lets start sharing information about HOW TO create and Post on craigslist for small businesses.
