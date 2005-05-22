What are the best firewalls and anti virus programs?

Norton Anti-virus 2005 - not free. http://www.symantec.com/us.index.html
ZoneAlarm Firewall - Free version. http://www.zonelabs.com/store/content/home.jsp
Now that you've opened the can of worms, get ready for a gazillion other opinions. But the above work perfectly on my 2 home built AMD 2 GHz machine and one IBM W98SE machine..
I was wondering what the best programs out there are. I would like ones that don't hog all of my system resources, work well, and are the most effective. If they are free even better!
T. Ward