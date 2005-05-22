Computer Newbies forum

General discussion

What are the best firewalls and anti virus programs?

by Alphalutra1 / May 22, 2005 10:27 AM PDT

I was wondering what the best programs out there are. I would like ones that don't hog all of my system resources, work well, and are the most effective. If they are free even better!
T. Ward

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: What are the best firewalls and anti virus programs?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: What are the best firewalls and anti virus programs?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
12 total posts
Collapse -
My opinion, based on my testing and results. . .
by Coryphaeus / May 22, 2005 10:33 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
T. Ward, The Best Is What Works Best For YOU..
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / May 22, 2005 10:47 AM PDT

You may get lots of advice about which works best for others and it's a good starting point...but some computers just don't handle a particular program well. In addition, because each user has a different preference on how they like things to "look" and run, you'll eventually decide you like something different than someone else. And remember, if you watch for "sales", many of the major brand name programs can be obtained for free. (I saw both McAfee and Norton in advertisements today for FREE.)

Do some testing of the free antivirus programs like the two below:

AVG by Grisoft
Avast

In addition, there are some good free software firewalls such as those below.:

ZoneAlarm
Windows Firewall(Already installed on Windows XP)
Sygate

Test them on your machine and see which one you like and which one the computer "likes". Not all computers work well with a particular configuration. And remember, there are lots of other good programs available just for the searching.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) I vote for Spybot, ad-aware and zonealarm
by AussiePete / May 22, 2005 12:45 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I agree Aussie
by klonestar / May 23, 2005 6:18 PM PDT

I had no idea how much Norton was actually slowing down my computer until I got rid of it! Its like I got a major upgrade for speed! lol

I also use AVG, SpyBot, AdAware, and Zone Alarm. My cpu usage has dropped very significantly and everything runs faster and Norton doesnt have its nose in everything! I couldnt delete add on programs when Norton was in because it was Using them even though it had no business doing so! Once getting rid of Norton I have control of my computer back and its much faster! Happy Plus all the above programs in total use half the resources Norton did!

Im very happy with what im using and its the FIRST time I have successfully passed all the online security tests and checks!

Dont get me wrong as when I did use Norton I loved the add ons and all and never had a virus problem. However I love my computer even more now that I've seen the light at a faster pace and with an overall far superior security rating!

One thing I really like about AVG is the fact that it updates daily as new problems arise daily.

Ken

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
My Vote is Norton All The Way
by Fasterhorses / May 22, 2005 2:45 PM PDT

I have used Norton System Works (comes with Anti-Virus) since 1998 and Norton Internet Security since 2001. Never got a virus yet. Parental Control lets me lock out all porno, sex, hate, whatever so my kids can use the good parts of the net. Norton Ghost lets me transfer my entire harddrive to a new and bigger harddrive when I need one. Transfers 1GB/min perfectly. You get what you pay for.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I use . .
by phantazy / May 22, 2005 7:15 PM PDT

CA Asociates' Antivirus and EZ Firewall. The latter is the same as Zone Alarms. Does not hog resources and updates automatically. No problems since introduction.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Faster Horses,
by Coryphaeus / May 23, 2005 3:40 PM PDT

Older Whiskey, Younger women, More money. Just finishing it. Wink Great song.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I use Avast and ZoneAlarm ---- Norton never!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
by VernonE / May 22, 2005 7:23 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
For low resource useage
by jcd / May 23, 2005 1:59 AM PDT

I use AVG and Outpost

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
What are the best.........
by Earthquake McGoon / May 23, 2005 12:22 PM PDT

I agree with AussiePete. The only thing I would add is Spyware Blocker from Majorgeeks.com. I've used it for six months now and have only gotten two routine data miners on my machine, and I think it was my own damn fault that I got even two! I have had Ad-Aware find only these two measly cookies on my PC since I installed Spyware Blocker!

If you like, I invite you to go to www.infostar.com. Send a small donation (or a large one!) to Peter Green for hosting this informative website, go to the Virus Page and look at all the firewalls, A-V programs, and spyware finders. All for FREE! This site is a goldmine of downloads!

Earthquake McGoon

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I also agree with AussiePete
by crazeebob2000 / May 23, 2005 12:28 PM PDT

And also use SpywareBlaster. This pc came with Norton already installed and the first thing I did was un-install it, I can slow down my computer myself, i dont need Nortons help.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Newbies forum 12 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.