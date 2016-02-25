What apps do you love the most

The CNET Lounge forum

by silvertiger7 / February 25, 2016 4:37 AM PST

and what do you love about them?

26 total posts

All Answers

Answer
These are my favorite apps
by RickyMartinzx / February 25, 2016 10:09 PM PST

These are my favorite apps
Dream League Soccer
Gmail
Facebook
Whatsapp
Viber

Reply This was helpful (0)
Hi
by tracymbaker / August 16, 2017 11:36 PM PDT

Whatsapp my fav Happy

Reply This was helpful (0)
Answer
IG
by legendofzelda / March 9, 2016 5:25 AM PST

Instagram is my fave, maybe WhatsApp after that.

Reply This was helpful (0)
Answer
My favorite Apps
by RickyMartinzx / April 22, 2016 5:12 AM PDT

These are my favorite and useful apps
Gmail
Whatsapp
Facebook
Dropbox
Viber

Reply This was helpful (0)
Answer
Favourite Apps
by JoinHubby / May 12, 2016 5:48 AM PDT

My favourite Apps are:
Youtube
Viber
Facebook
Skype

Reply This was helpful (0)
Answer
Favourite Apps
by BillyTruluck / May 13, 2016 2:38 AM PDT

FB, Viber, Gmail and Scype.
I don't understand Instagram at all! Happy

Reply This was helpful (1)
Favourite Apps
by Martinhenz / July 20, 2016 4:25 AM PDT
In reply to: Favourite Apps

Actually Skype, Gmail and Yahoo are my favorite too.

Reply This was helpful (0)
Answer
my favorite app
by nehahw1 / July 14, 2016 3:59 AM PDT

i am currently using tiger.do,Tiger.do is a real-time website management app with the best website visitor engagement tools.and its very useful.

Reply This was helpful (1)
my favorite app
by Martinhenz / July 19, 2016 4:26 AM PDT
In reply to: my favorite app

I like time watch app.

Reply This was helpful (0)
Answer
My Favourite apps
by prosperken / July 14, 2017 4:36 AM PDT

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Cnet official app

Post was last edited on July 14, 2017 4:42 AM PDT

Reply This was helpful (0)
Answer
Favorite apps
by Burg93 / July 21, 2017 11:27 PM PDT

Facebook
Whatsapp
IMO
Instagram

Reply This was helpful (0)
Answer
Difficult
by spffhadlek / August 17, 2017 1:49 AM PDT

i'm doubting to answer, as all apps I have r my favorite ones, lol but, the most is snapchat and instagram, I guess

Reply This was helpful (0)
Answer
all SNS
by aladinmonster / August 18, 2017 1:05 AM PDT

i like all SNS apps especially Instagram and facebook, can spend my spare time

Reply This was helpful (0)
applications to play online casinos
by brigitte1990grunwald / September 5, 2017 9:45 AM PDT
In reply to: favorite app

I think this is not entirely correct, you can use the applications to play online casinos, and not play through the browser

Reply This was helpful (0)
Answer
Not so many...
by Adelsten120 / September 11, 2017 3:00 PM PDT

Gmail
Instagram
Viber
Twitter...

And AdBlock of course Mischief

Reply This was helpful (0)
Answer
Instagram
by rosaann / September 15, 2017 10:40 AM PDT

Chrome, WhatsApp, Camera

Reply This was helpful (0)
Answer
Productivity
by joycedelaacruz / September 21, 2017 4:05 PM PDT

Asana is a good productivity app to manage all your tasks for a company!
But definitely one that i use the most is youtube Silly

Reply This was helpful (0)
Because this type of thread attracts spam....
by Dafydd Forum moderator / September 21, 2017 4:09 PM PDT
In reply to: Productivity

this is now a link free zone.
Dafydd.

Reply This was helpful (0)
sure does!
by James Denison / September 29, 2017 10:44 AM PDT
Wink

Reply This was helpful (1)
+1 for the spam sushi.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 30, 2017 10:53 AM PDT
In reply to: sure does!

That's a hit!

Reply This was helpful (0)
Answer
I'm so surprised
by silvertiger7 / September 29, 2017 7:50 AM PDT

that so many have answered "viber,"
esp. those,who use whatsapp, too,
is the sound quality even comparable to whatsapp?
I use skype from time to time,
and honestly the sound quality is miserably bad.

Reply This was helpful (0)
Answer
fev. app
by NehaSaxena1392 / January 14, 2018 9:58 PM PST

YouTube is top of the my favorites app list, then after WhatsApp.

Reply This was helpful (0)
Answer
Weird but true
by Alvesthomson / January 29, 2018 10:59 AM PST
Settings is the app I love the most.
Reply This was helpful (0)
Answer
these are my fav apps
by dust_more / January 30, 2018 4:51 AM PST

WhatsApp
Pintrest
BlueMail
ibVPN

Reply This was helpful (0)
Answer
Apps I Can't Live Without
by Hemmingson / February 23, 2018 9:09 PM PST

I think mine are pretty standard in terms of popularity.
- WhatsApp
- Facebook
- Instagram
- Gmail
- Outlook

Reply This was helpful (0)
