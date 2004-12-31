What about the animals?

When my dog gets under a specific table, I know there is an approaching storm, long before the thunder begins. I think that "experts" say dogs react to low pressure systems. I know that mine never fails.



There have been tales of domestic pets that appear to sense in some way earthquakes before they hit.



As for as wild animals , it could be possible that there is an inborn warning system. Fowl know when to migrate, and the routes to take. I've heard it could be magnetic fields that guide them. (I'm amazed how ducks and geese take turns flying the point!) Salmon fight upstream to spawn where they were born. Turkeys are supposed to be very dumb as they panic easily. Yet my grandfather had one that followed him around, pecked on his window at the correct hour each morning to awaken him, and was happy to sit with him in the yard. We had a family of cardinals that would stand and call at our back door if the feeder was empty. Birds post a "lookout" while others are at the birdbath or feeder to watch for danger.



One of our huskies was what I call a "nurse dog". In the waiting room at the vet's office she would go to frightened, shaking dogs, and somehow calm them. Our dachshund would stay with an ill family member. When I was a child our German Shepherd would pull me back by my skirt if I got close to the street. (I know they are herders by nature.)



Anybody who has squirrels in their yard knows that they are champs at problem solving.



So what is learned by repetition like Pavlov's dog, what are specific built-in defense mechanisms, what is an urge we can't explain (like the salmon), what is a sixth sense, what is pure instinct, I don't know. The fact that this was the first such event for at least 100 years makes it even more puzzling. I would not dismiss out of hand the idea that elephants could "pass on" important info to their young



Just a guess, but maybe the different animals in the tsunami areas each had their own warning system. All animals seem to, including man though he doesn't always react to them.



Angeline





