Were they suicide bombers?

by Evie / July 18, 2005 5:59 AM PDT

I know this was touched on in another thread but I've lost track so started a new one.

Was It Suicide?
Reconsidering 7/7.

So maybe it wasn't a suicide attack after all?"

I had finally gotten a decent connection through the ouija board with the late James Jesus Angleton, once our leading counterspy, and I didn't want to waste time with the usual chitchat about fly fishing-whose fascination, frankly, I have never understood ? and Renaissance furniture.

JJA: "Why would anybody think it was a suicide operation?"

ML: "Well, officially they seemed pretty confident. I think the main thing was that the three bombs in the subways went off more or less at the same instant, and that suggested there were timers. And then I think they actually found physical evidence of timers."

JJA: "Really. How brilliant. And since when do suicide terrorists need timers? Isn't part of the cult that you get to push your own button and blast off?"...

The piece goes on to raise other points that point to the notion that the bombers did not, themselves, intend to die in the blasts. If this pans out, it would seem a powerful tool in the war on terror to expose not only the cowardice of the masterminds (Osama didn't fly the planes into the buildings himself, which, if so glorious and honorable an act he should have!) but that it appears they have to resort to duping recruits as fewer potential recruits seem to be swayed much by the promises of 72 virgins.

Evie Happy

(NT) (NT) Suicide bombers aren't a renewable resource
by dirtyrich / July 18, 2005 6:09 AM PDT
True ...
by Evie / July 18, 2005 6:15 AM PDT

... but it seems that the planners intended them to be expendable, but it was easier to recruit bombers that weren't in it to the ultimate end.

Evie Happy

I've suspected all along...
by EdH / July 18, 2005 6:29 AM PDT
In reply to: True ...

that they didn't kill themselves on purpose. I even alluded to it on another thread I believe. It may be that the people behind this figure it will throw the authorities off.

It simply makes no sense that these particular people would want to die. I can easily believe that they were duped into perishing in the bombings to make the acts more frightening and to eliminate the possibility of captives who could be interrogated.

I have heard of "remote control" car bombs in Iraq set up so the driver could not get cold feet at the last minute.

It was you, I remember ...
by Evie / July 18, 2005 7:08 AM PDT

... just didn't recall which thread. It must get more difficult to recruit suicide bombers as more have died that route and it has not seemingly advanced their cause. But not having them survive to be interrogated has got to be an important consideration for the planners -- hence the duped bomber. These bombers certainly didn't seem to fit the profile of intentional suicide bombers.

Evie Happy

That would be a nasty surprise. No virgins at the end of the
by Kiddpeat / July 18, 2005 9:29 AM PDT
In reply to: True ...

line either.

Not virgins, Virginians
by C1ay / July 18, 2005 11:29 AM PDT

After his death, Osama bin Laden went to heaven. There he was greeted by George Washington, who proceeded to slap him across the face and yell at him, "How dare you try to destroy the nation I helped conceive!"

Patrick Henry approached and punched Osama in the nose and shouted," You wanted to end our liberties but you failed."

James Madison entered, kicked Osama in the groin and said,"This is why I allowed our government to provide for the common defense!"

Thomas Jefferson came in and proceeded to beat Osama many times with a long cane and said, "It was evil men like you that provided me the inspiration to pen the Declaration of Independence!".

These beatings and thrashings continued as John Rudolph, James Monroe and 66 other early Americans came in and unleashed their anger on the Muslim terrorist leader.

As Osama lay bleeding and writhing in unbearable pain an Angel appeared. Bin Laden wept in pain and said to the Angel, "This is not what you promised me." The Angel replied, "I told you there would be 72 Virginians waiting for you in heaven. What did you think I said?"

You're not the only one who thinks
by Steven Haninger / July 18, 2005 8:44 AM PDT
My apologies to you as well as EdH
by Evie / July 18, 2005 11:33 AM PDT

... for raising similar issues in a new thread. Now being linked back, I see there was a reason I left that thread so couldn't "find" the other sub-conversation.

Evie Happy

During Iran-Iraq war
by drpruner / July 20, 2005 8:10 AM PDT

the Iranians sent boys out ahead of troops to clear minefields - with their bodies. Reports at the time noted they wore special clothing symbolic of their 'sanctified war against infidels,' and that they were promised priority checkin at The Gates.

Don't underestimate the highly-evolved human's ability to swallow poppycock, especially of the religious nature. There are about a billion Muslims on earth, I believe, whose title means 'one who submits' or words to that effect. As Paul told Timothy, you ain't seen nothing yet. (2 Tim 3:1-5)

BTW your speculation on the London bombers seems good; doubt they had time to be surprised, though. Here or somewhere I saw a story to the effect that one sign of a suicide bomber next to you on the road is clean, white clothing, clean-shaven, and hands taped to the steering wheel. (Seriously.)

Willing martyrs, I have read
by Steven Haninger / July 20, 2005 8:31 AM PDT
In reply to: During Iran-Iraq war

were also recruited during the early ''crusades'' (a term I will use loosely as it not the term of that time). The ''crusaders'' were not a well disciplined, organized and trained army under a single command but probably more a raggle taggle bunch. It was reported that the recruiting process included finding those who were not exactly in a state of God's grace. They were (supposedly) told (by pope Urban ??)that joining in the ''pilgrimage'' to retake Jerusalem would be adequate penance to regain God's favor and that martydom, should this happen, would assure them a place in heaven. This does not sound unlike what we hear from some of these Muslims, does it? It was a bad idea then. I have to wonder if this same ploy is still bringing in recruits...that these young folks are told that they have ''fallen'' and there's only one way to get back up.:(

You don't actually think Osama believes the propaganda
by Ziks511 / July 21, 2005 7:00 AM PDT

he uses on the poor shmucks who do the dirty work. He's too important, too valuable, too careful of his own skin to do something like that. He'll probably be found cowering in a hole like Saddam, not that there's any link between them except in megalomania and hatefulness.

Rob

