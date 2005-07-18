Were they suicide bombers?

I know this was touched on in another thread but I've lost track so started a new one.



Was It Suicide?

Reconsidering 7/7.



So maybe it wasn't a suicide attack after all?"



I had finally gotten a decent connection through the ouija board with the late James Jesus Angleton, once our leading counterspy, and I didn't want to waste time with the usual chitchat about fly fishing-whose fascination, frankly, I have never understood ? and Renaissance furniture.



JJA: "Why would anybody think it was a suicide operation?"



ML: "Well, officially they seemed pretty confident. I think the main thing was that the three bombs in the subways went off more or less at the same instant, and that suggested there were timers. And then I think they actually found physical evidence of timers."



JJA: "Really. How brilliant. And since when do suicide terrorists need timers? Isn't part of the cult that you get to push your own button and blast off?"...



The piece goes on to raise other points that point to the notion that the bombers did not, themselves, intend to die in the blasts. If this pans out, it would seem a powerful tool in the war on terror to expose not only the cowardice of the masterminds (Osama didn't fly the planes into the buildings himself, which, if so glorious and honorable an act he should have!) but that it appears they have to resort to duping recruits as fewer potential recruits seem to be swayed much by the promises of 72 virgins.



Evie