WEP key concerns. Thanks for any information

If you ask to secure your FLOOR Access Point (you must ask all other user for that), then all user on that floor must enter the SSID and password also.
How third party can view your activity?.. the answer is simply YES they can do that.. for details and HOW..., on this subject, you should find more information on google (wireless security, or wardriving subject).
As personal encryption.. you may also find many utility for that...
BUT, in the network security, the personal encryption is different matter.. what you need is to prevent other people entering your PC.
Hello folks, I just connected to the wireless connection in my building. The building has open source and I'm not sure if the router or AP was configured for a WEP key.
If their isn't alot of folks using the WiFi connection in my buliding would security still be a big risk?
I'm not sure how third parties can view what I search even if the security lacks on WiFi connections. My browser informs me it isn't secure.
I wanted to know if their is any way I could put a personal WEP key in so my personal information can have encryption?
The Wifi company's network in my building only installs and gives the signal same as the adapter company. They stated I must ask if a WEP was made in my building to either the Router or AP (can someone explain which one) and then I could have more security.
Any information will be appreciated.
AP is a Cisco Airnet 1100
ADSL Router / Bridge
Sport Netgear Switch
Compact flash 128 gateway
Soekris 4501 gateway
AP's on every floor
Router and Modem down stairs but not in public reach