Networking & Wireless forum

General discussion

WEP key concerns. Thanks for any information

by sjneedham / April 27, 2006 5:49 AM PDT

Hello folks, I just connected to the wireless connection in my building. The building has open source and I'm not sure if the router or AP was configured for a WEP key.

If their isn't alot of folks using the WiFi connection in my buliding would security still be a big risk?

I'm not sure how third parties can view what I search even if the security lacks on WiFi connections. My browser informs me it isn't secure.

I wanted to know if their is any way I could put a personal WEP key in so my personal information can have encryption?

The Wifi company's network in my building only installs and gives the signal same as the adapter company. They stated I must ask if a WEP was made in my building to either the Router or AP (can someone explain which one) and then I could have more security.

Any information will be appreciated.

AP is a Cisco Airnet 1100
ADSL Router / Bridge
Sport Netgear Switch
Compact flash 128 gateway
Soekris 4501 gateway

AP's on every floor
Router and Modem down stairs but not in public reach

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: WEP key concerns. Thanks for any information
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: WEP key concerns. Thanks for any information
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
In such building network, you have to accept
by Gakada / April 27, 2006 6:14 AM PDT

their configuration...

If you ask to secure your FLOOR Access Point (you must ask all other user for that), then all user on that floor must enter the SSID and password also.

How third party can view your activity?.. the answer is simply YES they can do that.. for details and HOW..., on this subject, you should find more information on google (wireless security, or wardriving subject).

As personal encryption.. you may also find many utility for that...
BUT, in the network security, the personal encryption is different matter.. what you need is to prevent other people entering your PC.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks for the information but have another concern
by sjneedham / April 27, 2006 7:20 AM PDT

Thank you Ma'am that made sense. I was just reviewing a key generator and it was for the person(s) that maintains the router, modem, and AP's. Not for individuals like myself.

I was wondering is it the responsibility of the AP or router to be secured by the WEP key?

I didn't know the security and key goes by location within the building; makes sense.

Is SSID is another term for WiFi network carrier?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Wifi basics
by pratapan / April 27, 2006 12:56 PM PDT

SSID = service set identifier. As far as you are concerned, this is the ASCII name for your network. If I build a network using 3 APs and I call my SSID "Home" than all 3 APs broadcast the same SSID. This allows users to stay connected as they move. As long as the user is withing range of a single AP they should stay connected. If I enable security such as WEP, then I need to do it on all 3 APs to maintain the roaming capability and the key needs to be the same on all 3.

The average person does not have a wireless sniffer so your only real threat is the hardcore hacker and the neighbor next door with 20 viruses on his laptop that are all looking for a new home. And make sure you turn off file and print sharing in that environment. You may end up as a neighbors network storage for illegal software downloads or kiddie porn.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Networking & Wireless forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.