Well, so far the candidates

Hillary is not that far out there, Toni.
She's closer to the Center than GWB is, frinstance. And her recent poll numbers say she's not nearly so divisive these days... Kerry ran such an awful campaign that the Dems would be stupid to try him again. And Moore doesn't even identify himself as a Democrat (he calls himself an independent socialist, AIR).
Hillary is closer to center .... LOLOL and then some!
by
Evie
/
June 8, 2005 8:36 AM PDT
The Dems would be stupid to chose Kerry again, true. But they were stupid enough to nominate him in the first place!
Maybe Hillary has been positioning herself as centrist
by
Dragon
/
June 8, 2005 8:47 AM PDT
just to make her seem more attactive. Shes been developing a record she can quote from.
Actions speak louder than words ...
by
Evie
/
June 8, 2005 8:56 AM PDT
... she has been moving to the center on abortion in her speeches, and yet she voted against the partial birth abortion ban, against unborn victims of violence and even against protecting babies that are born alive from unsuccessful abortions. The middle is quite solidly "pro-life" on these issues.
Evie
He didn't say she was centrist
by
Josh K
/
June 9, 2005 1:38 AM PDT
He said she's not as far to the Left as Bush is to the Right. So yes, that makes her closer to the center than he is.
Maybe it's the angle from the far left
by
Evie
/
June 9, 2005 3:56 AM PDT
Hillary is farther from the center than Bush by a long ways. Of course if you fall for her latest schtick I can't help you.
Who the heck would want to put themselves through it?
Running for the presidency does not make for one's finest hour.
Angeline
Is U.S. ready for a Female Pres.
by
Rolway
/
June 8, 2005 9:03 AM PDT
More than six in 10 voters believe the United States is ready for a woman president in 2008, a nationwide poll found.
The poll, conducted by the Siena College Research Institute and sponsored by the Hearst Newspapers, found that 81 percent of voters surveyed would vote for a woman for president; 62 percent said the country is ready for a woman president; and 67 percent said a female president would be better than a male chief executive in handling domestic issues.
Fifty-three percent of the voters said Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, a New York Democrat, should try for the job. On the Republican side, 42 percent of voters said U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice should run for the White House, and 33 percent said Sen. Elizabeth Dole of North Carolina should run for president.
Who do you think would be a good candidate??
I don't think any of them would.
George
I agree....none of those mentioned
by
TONI H
/
June 8, 2005 10:08 AM PDT
Hillary, I don't think can really be trusted, and carries her own agenda......lady with a lot of class though even if I DID think she was stupid as hell not to leave Bill.
Rice, appears to be too much of a sales person, and although good at what she does, I think she tries to please both sides so much that she appears to contradict herself too often.
Dole, I honestly don't know what she would be qualified for. I don't know enough about her right now to be honest and would have to do some research before making a judgment call.
I rather like Justice Sandra Day O'Conner......is she too old or not qualified for some reason? She's over 70 now.....don't know what her health is like, but she always impressed me with her fairness.
Oprah would do it for me. She's classy, a tremendous business woman (so the financial end of things wouldn't get past her), a great diplomat, and damn near everybody loves her already. With Oprah, you get the double-whammy vote that all politicians covet.....women and blacks; can't get much better than that.
TONI
Forgot an important one on my list
by
TONI H
/
June 8, 2005 10:11 AM PDT
Laura Bush........she's a wonderful First Lady and think she would be great as President. The only problem is that too many people would think that she's the Bush puppet.....she doesn't strike me as anything other than her own woman and nobody controls her though.
TONI
Collapse -
I think that ...
by
Evie
/
June 8, 2005 10:45 AM PDT
... if Kay Bailey Hutchison runs for TX Governor in '06 (and gets it) she'll be primed for 2012 (although but I don't know her age, and if a Republican wins in '08 she would have to wait until '16). However given her considerable stint in the Senate, a productive year as Gov. of TX would give her enough exec experience to qualify her to run in '08.
Evie
Frankly, Toni, we'd be better off with her than her husband,
but that's a real Hobson's choice!
by
Evie
/
June 8, 2005 10:39 AM PDT
by
Josh K
/
June 9, 2005 1:40 AM PDT
What? And put up with
by
Glenda
/
June 9, 2005 2:14 AM PDT
her saying "on your best day, I am smarter than you!" for Four long years? No thank you!
Imagine her saying that to Congress. Or Jacques Chirac.
by
Josh K
/
June 9, 2005 2:50 AM PDT
Or discussing disarmament terms with North Korea. ''Does it say 'STUPID' here??''
I think it would be great.
Collapse -
hehehe......
by
Glenda
/
June 9, 2005 3:45 AM PDT
You do have a point there Josh:) I think I will vote for Judge Judy after all]:) LOL!
if we've already entered TV land
then it would have to be Judge Amy Grey
just make sure you lose the mother in transition
.
The USA might be, but I am not!
Frankly, in general, I don't trust women as much as I do men. Though I know that men are as capable of climbing on the backs of others to get ahead, they are more direct about it.
IMO, since the advent of NOW, women over-compensated.
I'm not sure how ready the US is, anyway, regardless of the polls. Look at First Ladies since the 1930s. There was criticizm of those who offered more than redecorate the White House, wear flattering clothes, have becoming hairdo, plan nice White House dinners, and support safe, acceptable causes.
Would I support a female nominee? It would have to depend on whom her opponent was. If he is worse, then I would.
If that sounds cynical, it is. That is what the elections have become - the lesser of two evils.
I have my male candidate picked out based on the names being bandied about. So far.
Angeline
Perhaps it's jus me
But I honestly think you'd have to have a woman elected VP once before you can get one elected President. Not necessarily that the same woman would have to be VP then run for President, but that it would be easier to get a VP woman candidate accepted and elected.
After that, the American public would be a bit more accustomed and acclimated to the idea of electing a woman to the White House. Then a good female candidate would have a better chance.
A good enough candidate might galvanize the American public to prove me wrong, but that's just my evaluation. IMO, taking the public through the step of a female VP will have to happen before we elected a female President. Unfair? certainly, but that's the way I see it.
If he is worse, then I would.
Well true, if Hillary had been running against Kerry, I would have voted for her in an instant even.
But yes, a bad enough opposition would make it easier for a female candidate to get support.
JMO
Roger
Alright!
> I have my male candidate picked out based on the names being bandied about. So far.
Yaaaaaaay, Newt Gingrich!
DE
I'm sorry but
by
TONI H
/
June 9, 2005 2:58 AM PDT
even if I thought he was qualified, I couldn't vote for somebody whose name reminded me of a cookie or a Latin American term for Americans or other foreigners. heheheheh
TONI
Semi-aquatic salamander
by
TONI H
/
June 9, 2005 4:38 AM PDT
is a great description.....he's just as slimy/slippery, too. chuckling here......
TONI