Well, so far the candidates

by TONI H / June 8, 2005 5:35 AM PDT

for the Dems appear to be Dean, Hillary, Gore, and Kerry....and possibly Moore as the frosting on that cake. Not only is that cake half-baked but inedible.

Does anybody who is a DEM notice a distinct pattern here with regard to a letter L being tattooed on all their foreheads?

Please, Please, Please......get somebody in that party to listen up and get a qualified candidate for a change so I can take the party seriously again.

(and if anybody mentions Voinivich or Kucinich, I'm gonna puke)

TONI

You are posting a reply to: Well, so far the candidates
You are reporting the following post: Well, so far the candidates
26 total posts
Collapse -
Hillary is not that far out there, Toni.
by Dave Konkel [Moderator] / June 8, 2005 5:50 AM PDT

She's closer to the Center than GWB is, frinstance. And her recent poll numbers say she's not nearly so divisive these days... Kerry ran such an awful campaign that the Dems would be stupid to try him again. And Moore doesn't even identify himself as a Democrat (he calls himself an independent socialist, AIR).

-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!

Collapse -
Hillary is closer to center .... LOLOL and then some!
by Evie / June 8, 2005 8:36 AM PDT

The Dems would be stupid to chose Kerry again, true. But they were stupid enough to nominate him in the first place!

Collapse -
Maybe Hillary has been positioning herself as centrist
by Dragon / June 8, 2005 8:47 AM PDT

just to make her seem more attactive. Shes been developing a record she can quote from.

Collapse -
Actions speak louder than words ...
by Evie / June 8, 2005 8:56 AM PDT

... she has been moving to the center on abortion in her speeches, and yet she voted against the partial birth abortion ban, against unborn victims of violence and even against protecting babies that are born alive from unsuccessful abortions. The middle is quite solidly "pro-life" on these issues.

Evie Happy

Collapse -
He didn't say she was centrist
by Josh K / June 9, 2005 1:38 AM PDT

He said she's not as far to the Left as Bush is to the Right. So yes, that makes her closer to the center than he is.

Collapse -
Maybe it's the angle from the far left
by Evie / June 9, 2005 3:56 AM PDT

Hillary is farther from the center than Bush by a long ways. Of course if you fall for her latest schtick I can't help you.

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) What about 'slippery' Richardson ?
by Mac McMullen / June 8, 2005 7:45 AM PDT
Collapse -
Who the heck would want to put themselves through it?
by Angeline Booher / June 8, 2005 7:55 AM PDT
Collapse -
Is U.S. ready for a Female Pres.
by Rolway / June 8, 2005 9:03 AM PDT

More than six in 10 voters believe the United States is ready for a woman president in 2008, a nationwide poll found.

The poll, conducted by the Siena College Research Institute and sponsored by the Hearst Newspapers, found that 81 percent of voters surveyed would vote for a woman for president; 62 percent said the country is ready for a woman president; and 67 percent said a female president would be better than a male chief executive in handling domestic issues.

Fifty-three percent of the voters said Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, a New York Democrat, should try for the job. On the Republican side, 42 percent of voters said U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice should run for the White House, and 33 percent said Sen. Elizabeth Dole of North Carolina should run for president.

Who do you think would be a good candidate??
I don't think any of them would.

George

Collapse -
I agree....none of those mentioned
by TONI H / June 8, 2005 10:08 AM PDT

Hillary, I don't think can really be trusted, and carries her own agenda......lady with a lot of class though even if I DID think she was stupid as hell not to leave Bill.

Rice, appears to be too much of a sales person, and although good at what she does, I think she tries to please both sides so much that she appears to contradict herself too often.

Dole, I honestly don't know what she would be qualified for. I don't know enough about her right now to be honest and would have to do some research before making a judgment call.

I rather like Justice Sandra Day O'Conner......is she too old or not qualified for some reason? She's over 70 now.....don't know what her health is like, but she always impressed me with her fairness.

Oprah would do it for me. She's classy, a tremendous business woman (so the financial end of things wouldn't get past her), a great diplomat, and damn near everybody loves her already. With Oprah, you get the double-whammy vote that all politicians covet.....women and blacks; can't get much better than that.

TONI

Collapse -
Forgot an important one on my list
by TONI H / June 8, 2005 10:11 AM PDT

Laura Bush........she's a wonderful First Lady and think she would be great as President. The only problem is that too many people would think that she's the Bush puppet.....she doesn't strike me as anything other than her own woman and nobody controls her though.

TONI

Collapse -
I think that ...
by Evie / June 8, 2005 10:45 AM PDT

... if Kay Bailey Hutchison runs for TX Governor in '06 (and gets it) she'll be primed for 2012 (although but I don't know her age, and if a Republican wins in '08 she would have to wait until '16). However given her considerable stint in the Senate, a productive year as Gov. of TX would give her enough exec experience to qualify her to run in '08.

Evie Happy

Collapse -
Frankly, Toni, we'd be better off with her than her husband,
by Dave Konkel [Moderator] / June 8, 2005 1:38 PM PDT

but that's a real Hobson's choice!

-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Oh no PLEEEAAASE not Oprah!
by Evie / June 8, 2005 10:39 AM PDT
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Two words: JUDGE JUDY
by Josh K / June 9, 2005 1:40 AM PDT
Collapse -
What? And put up with
by Glenda / June 9, 2005 2:14 AM PDT

her saying "on your best day, I am smarter than you!" for Four long years? No thank you!

Collapse -
Imagine her saying that to Congress. Or Jacques Chirac.
by Josh K / June 9, 2005 2:50 AM PDT
In reply to: What? And put up with

Or discussing disarmament terms with North Korea. ''Does it say 'STUPID' here??''

I think it would be great.

Collapse -
hehehe......
by Glenda / June 9, 2005 3:45 AM PDT

You do have a point there Josh:) I think I will vote for Judge Judy after all]:) LOL!

Collapse -
if we've already entered TV land
by jonah jones / June 9, 2005 5:01 AM PDT

then it would have to be Judge Amy Grey

just make sure you lose the mother in transition

.

Collapse -
The USA might be, but I am not!
by Angeline Booher / June 9, 2005 1:32 AM PDT

Frankly, in general, I don't trust women as much as I do men. Though I know that men are as capable of climbing on the backs of others to get ahead, they are more direct about it.

IMO, since the advent of NOW, women over-compensated.

I'm not sure how ready the US is, anyway, regardless of the polls. Look at First Ladies since the 1930s. There was criticizm of those who offered more than redecorate the White House, wear flattering clothes, have becoming hairdo, plan nice White House dinners, and support safe, acceptable causes.

Would I support a female nominee? It would have to depend on whom her opponent was. If he is worse, then I would.

If that sounds cynical, it is. That is what the elections have become - the lesser of two evils.

I have my male candidate picked out based on the names being bandied about. So far.

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email
semods4@yahoo.com

Collapse -
Perhaps it's jus me
by Roger NC / June 9, 2005 1:44 AM PDT

But I honestly think you'd have to have a woman elected VP once before you can get one elected President. Not necessarily that the same woman would have to be VP then run for President, but that it would be easier to get a VP woman candidate accepted and elected.

After that, the American public would be a bit more accustomed and acclimated to the idea of electing a woman to the White House. Then a good female candidate would have a better chance.

A good enough candidate might galvanize the American public to prove me wrong, but that's just my evaluation. IMO, taking the public through the step of a female VP will have to happen before we elected a female President. Unfair? certainly, but that's the way I see it.

If he is worse, then I would.


Well true, if Hillary had been running against Kerry, I would have voted for her in an instant even.

But yes, a bad enough opposition would make it easier for a female candidate to get support.

JMO

Roger

click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

Collapse -
Alright!
by David Evans / June 9, 2005 2:36 AM PDT

> I have my male candidate picked out based on the names being bandied about. So far.

Yaaaaaaay, Newt Gingrich!

DE

Collapse -
I'm sorry but
by TONI H / June 9, 2005 2:58 AM PDT
In reply to: Alright!

even if I thought he was qualified, I couldn't vote for somebody whose name reminded me of a cookie or a Latin American term for Americans or other foreigners. heheheheh

TONI

Collapse -
hey
by David Evans / June 9, 2005 4:14 AM PDT
In reply to: I'm sorry but
Collapse -
Semi-aquatic salamander
by TONI H / June 9, 2005 4:38 AM PDT
In reply to: hey

is a great description.....he's just as slimy/slippery, too. chuckling here......

TONI

