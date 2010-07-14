Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

Well, I got the google redirect thing and I don't want it.

by timbermutt / July 14, 2010 8:45 AM PDT

I'm sure you have seen this tread before. A Goole searches will: 1)yeild a list of resaults that when clicked on takes me someplace else. 2) give me just a white page. or 3) give the 302 page moved here thing. I have tried Hitman Pro, Malwarebytes, Ad-aware, as well as my Mcafee. Nothing has worked yet.

Help, please help
Thanks

4 total posts
Try using the trojan/rootkit remover
by Donna Buenaventura / July 15, 2010 12:29 AM PDT
Tried the TDSS Killer, didn't work
by timbermutt / July 15, 2010 10:53 AM PDT

My op system is XP by the way
Was hoping TDSS killer would work but the problem is still there.
Thanks

You can try the removal from ESET and Norman
by Donna Buenaventura / July 15, 2010 3:42 PM PDT
