Welcome To The Camcorders Forum! Start Here for Tips!

In the previous post, camcorder internal mics were discussed at a high level. They have advantages and disadvantages. If your camcorder has no mic-in jack, this "External mics for camcorders" post does not apply to you. If your camcorder has a mic-in jack, or you are shopping for a new camcorder and your are developing your requirements list, this section applies to you. Sony proprietary "active accessory shoe" microphone connectivity may happen in another post and will not be covered in this post - though some of the principles may apply.



When a consumer-level camcorder has a mic-in jack, it is typically a 1/8 inch (3.5 mm) stereo jack. This allows either a stereo mic or a mono mic to be used. If a stereo mic is used, the spatial qualities of stereo audio separation will be included with your video. If a mono mic is used, those stereo spatial qualities will be lost. Some cameras may require an adjustment on a menu somewhere that selects a mono mic so that the same sound goes to both the left and right channels. In these cases, if this selection is not made, it is possible that the captured audio will be on only one (left or right) side. This will be specific to your camera model. If your mono-audio ends up on only one channel, there are ways to fix this in the edit process once your video is in your computer (but will not be covered in this post).



We also know mic placement can play a big role in the quality of audio captured with video. When the mic(s) is/are built-in to the camcorder - or mounted/attached to the camcorder - the camera being closer to the subject is better.



Within the broad categories of stereo or mono mics there are many different sub-categories. Not all microphones will be discussed - only those (I think) commonly used with camcorders.



Shotgun: Typically, shotgun mics are relatively slender (~3/4 inch diameter), cylindrical tubes - one end has the cable, the other end has the mic element which picks up the targeted audio. These mics have a useful characteristic of "picking up" the audio source at which they are pointed better than hearing audio sources to the side of the mic body. Generally, these mics have some method of hearing the audio coming from the sides of the mic and rejecting that audio - so it is not picked up very well. Generally, shotgun mics are mono mics, but there are (very expensive) stereo-shotgun mics available. This is an example of a shotgun mic:

Stereo: For camcorder use, an external stereo mic essentially replaces the built-in camcorder stereo mics. A stereo mic is two different microphone pick-up elements contained in the same space and they both pick up audio on their separate channels - much like your ears do. Since they record in stereo, they provide a richer audio experience than a single mono-mic can provide...



Clip-on or lapel or "lavaliere": This very unobtrusive mic is small and light enough to clip on a shirt, jacket lapel or other piece of clothing (closer to the audio source, i.e., speaking person's mouth, is better). In some cases, taping the mic to the person's chest - with appropriate skin-sensitive tape/adhesive - might be needed. lavaliere mics are generally mono, but stereo versions (very expensive) are available.



Hand-held: Generally with a "cardioid" pick-up pattern, this would be like the hand-held (mono) mics you would see being used by newspeople or field reporters or in some documentary situations. Notice that the mic element is located pretty close to the sound source.



Specialty mics like those used in recording studios, headset mics, boundary mics and others, the differences between various mic technologies and discussion regarding polar patterns will not be covered here. If you are interested in additional detail, start with http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microphone



Many camcorders have a cold-shoe accessory mount on top of the camera. For those which do not, it is easy to add one by adding an accessory bar or bracket. These can be a straight bar or be angled - and can be found at most camera supply shops (brick/mortar and online). They are between US$9 and US$16 or more. They mount to the tripod screw mount on the bottom of the camera. The mounting screw on the bracket also has a mounting screw hole so you can mount the tripod quick-release plate to it.



Examples of these brackets:

Shotgun, stereo and hand-held mics can be mounted to the cold shoe adapter with an appropriate mic-mount. To reduce the potential for picking up camera noise, it is recommended that a "shock-mount" be used in place of the normally included (with the mic) hard-plastic mic clip.



Example of a shock-mount (check out the SMM-1):

A couple of posts regarding wired vs wireless microphones and 1/8 inch (3.5 mm) vs XLR connectors will follow...