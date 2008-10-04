Weird things happening with PC

Everytime I startup my PC i get an error message saying system config has changed and it says select general. I know I changed the settings because I changed some startup things but then something else happens --
I get an error message saying that the system settings protector has encountered a problem and I click don't send. I was wondering what these meant.
Also, every so often my PC just randomly restarts itself, but this only happens when I'm playing WolfTeam (an online game)-any ideas about this?
I recently installed 2GB more RAM into my computer but I don't know if it is linked to what keeps happening.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.