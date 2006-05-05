Windows Legacy OS forum

Weird keyboard problem

by lambo13 / May 5, 2006 7:57 AM PDT

So I only notice this problem when I play games... I'll use a key like W to move forward, but the game will keep moving me forward even after I've released the key. It happens with every key, and after a while the computer starts making that beep sound as if you've pressed too many keys at once, almost like it is really slow on registering my key strokes. If I press W and release, it'll move me forward continuosly, long after I've let go, and I can press other keys and eventually it'll go through all the keys I've pressed, unless I've done too many, and then it'll start beeping at me.

I've tried both a wireless and a wired keyboard, same problem with both. And I've tested this on two different games so far.

Any thoughts? Thanks for the help!

Have you tried
by Darton Fury / May 5, 2006 8:53 AM PDT
In reply to: Weird keyboard problem

adjusting the repeat rate and repeat delay in keyboard properties? Does the game allow configuration options on its menu?

fixed it!
by lambo13 / May 5, 2006 11:12 AM PDT
In reply to: Have you tried

Well, I took your advice and looked through the keyboard properties and found that the wireless keyboard runs a service called type32. I just killed that in the task manager and no more problems!

Thanks!

