Weird Account Reset Bug

by Matchlighter / February 2, 2010 12:56 PM PST

I was wondering if anyone knows why another account on my computer Keeps Resetting?When it is logged into a Balloon Pops Up Say That The Account had a problem loading and that it loaded a temporary account and tells me to contact the system administrator. Unfortunately I AM the Administrator and I don't know. It Fixes (Temporarily) when I restart the system, but I would Prefer not to have to do that All The time. Does Anyone have a fix for this?

Thanks!

13 total posts
Collapse -
I'm going with no.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 2, 2010 1:49 PM PST

It's been years and the old corrupt profile is still with us. Google these.

XP CORRUPT PROFILE
VISTA CORRUPT PROFILE

Notice that MSFT does not offer a cure or fix. Just how to move the account files to a new account.

I'd do that.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Why Would it Fix?
by Matchlighter / February 2, 2010 2:47 PM PST
In reply to: I'm going with no.

Why would it fix for a time being with a restart? (Just Wondering)

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Read what you find.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 2, 2010 3:03 PM PST
In reply to: Why Would it Fix?

It could point to a machine issue but I don't see any clue pointing to that area yet.

Creating a new account and (forgive me if I stop here as I would be duplicating your research).

Could be the fast way to test if it's the old corrupt profile issue.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Little while later, but...
by Matchlighter / February 15, 2010 1:20 PM PST
In reply to: Read what you find.

Well, I have put it all into another account and it is doing it again. Do you Have Any Suggestions?

Thanks!
E

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The next clue is.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 15, 2010 1:27 PM PST

Did it stop after the move and then later...?

If so that can point to heat or malware.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Reply
by Matchlighter / February 15, 2010 2:15 PM PST
In reply to: The next clue is.

I did not really see any break in it happening. It *seems* like it happens whenever the Registry undergoes a change. Which is about everyday for me.

E

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I use what you write as clues.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 15, 2010 9:04 PM PST
In reply to: Reply

Are you using registry cleaners and tweakers? If so the damage may be too deep for us to fix.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Reply
by Matchlighter / February 16, 2010 4:26 AM PST

I used a Registry Cleaner once, but that was at least 6 moths before the Account thing started happening.

E

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
It still looks like a damaged profile.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 16, 2010 5:40 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Reply
by Matchlighter / February 16, 2010 6:44 AM PST

None of the Instances in the Regedit path have the .bak thing on it.

E

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Let's cover another angle.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 16, 2010 7:09 AM PST
In reply to: Reply

An overheating CPU, iffy RAM, overtaxed power supply, dodgy hard drive, old video card, bad driver, missing driver, 40 conductor IDE cable, hot computer and more are also causes.

But there is malware out there too but the ONE thing to not do is any registry cleaner or RAM FREE type programs.

I still know to move to a new account when I see this but unless there is some underlying cause we haven't found it only corrupts the next profile.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Scans
by Matchlighter / February 16, 2010 11:51 AM PST

I have Just scanned the Profile with Avast and Ad-Aware both resulting in Nothing. And All my Hardware should be fine. I will try setting up an account with out transferring the E-Mails and stuff and see if it has the same problem. If it doesn't looks like it is is E-Mail cleaning time...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Vista forum
