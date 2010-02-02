Weird Account Reset Bug

It's been years and the old corrupt profile is still with us. Google these.
XP CORRUPT PROFILE
VISTA CORRUPT PROFILE
Notice that MSFT does not offer a cure or fix. Just how to move the account files to a new account.
I'd do that.
Bob
I was wondering if anyone knows why another account on my computer Keeps Resetting?When it is logged into a Balloon Pops Up Say That The Account had a problem loading and that it loaded a temporary account and tells me to contact the system administrator. Unfortunately I AM the Administrator and I don't know. It Fixes (Temporarily) when I restart the system, but I would Prefer not to have to do that All The time. Does Anyone have a fix for this?
Thanks!