Website design with Flash

Just think of each page as being made of a flash vector graphic rather than html. There's a lot to learn about this so your best bet would be to seek out resources from http://www.macromedia.com/ or do a web search for Flash tutorials.
If your client is a business, you might explain the downside to having a website made of flash. For one thing, not all browsers are capable of displaying flash or allowing the flash player plug in. A lot of people may not even have ActiveX enabled because of all the adware problems which are sweeping through computers worldwide.
Hello all. I am a website designer with experience mostly in DreamWeaver. I have a design background and I work on a Mac. I have also made a few Flash movies of my designs for my portfolio. Now my client wants me to convert a site I have designed for them to a Flash site, so that every page fills up the entire window and is resizable. I don't know what this means! Is a Flash site a series of flash movies linked together? Can you please help me find the right tutorial to design a simple flash site like the one in: http://www.couchnobelius.com/
