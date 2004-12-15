Web Hosting, Design, & Coding forum

General discussion

Website design with Flash

by techhungry / December 15, 2004 6:16 PM PST

Hello all. I am a website designer with experience mostly in DreamWeaver. I have a design background and I work on a Mac. I have also made a few Flash movies of my designs for my portfolio. Now my client wants me to convert a site I have designed for them to a Flash site, so that every page fills up the entire window and is resizable. I don't know what this means! Is a Flash site a series of flash movies linked together? Can you please help me find the right tutorial to design a simple flash site like the one in: http://www.couchnobelius.com/
Thank you,

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Website design with Flash
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Website design with Flash
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
8 total posts
Collapse -
It can be a solid movie.
by Del / December 17, 2004 3:15 PM PST

Just think of each page as being made of a flash vector graphic rather than html. There's a lot to learn about this so your best bet would be to seek out resources from http://www.macromedia.com/ or do a web search for Flash tutorials.

If your client is a business, you might explain the downside to having a website made of flash. For one thing, not all browsers are capable of displaying flash or allowing the flash player plug in. A lot of people may not even have ActiveX enabled because of all the adware problems which are sweeping through computers worldwide.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
:)
by techhungry / December 20, 2004 4:00 AM PST

Thank you so much for your reply. You are very kind. I think I can try to make a splash page and a home page in Flash, and keep the rest of the pages in html. This might work the best. I will search in Google and also look at Macromedia for some tutorials. Thanks again.

Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
One more question please
by techhungry / December 23, 2004 4:15 AM PST

Do I have to put my flash movie as I would an image in my html page or do I just put a flash movie up instead of an html page?

Sorry for my ignorance! and thank you.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Embedding to html..
by Del / December 25, 2004 8:26 PM PST

Hi,

You should embed the movie into an html file using a code similar to this:

<object classid="clsid:F27CDB6E-AE6D-11CF-96B8-444553540000" id="obj1" codebase="http://download.macromedia.com/pub/shockwave/cabs/flash/swflash.cab#version=6,0,40,0" border="0" width="160" height="160">
<param name="movie" value="Movie.fla"> (or .swf)
<param name="quality" value="High">
<embed src="Movie4.fla" pluginspage="http://www.macromedia.com/go/getflashplayer" type="application/x-shockwave-flash" name="obj1" width="160" height="160"></object>

As far as I know, if you try to direct people to a url ending in .swf or .fla, their machines will prompt the users to save the file to their hd as if it were an executable or zip.

(On the clsid, the first letter should be a D instead of an F... I had to change it because a smiley appeared in its place)

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
A correction..
by Del / December 25, 2004 8:32 PM PST
In reply to: Embedding to html..

I don't know if this appeared to you or not because on my screen, part of the code disappeared under Cnet's right navigation column.

.cab#version=6,0,40,0"

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Something I just noticed..
by Del / January 2, 2005 8:50 AM PST

I guess you can put up a flash page ending in .swf instead of html. You can create either one large movie for the entire site or have that movie link to other flash files which act as pages.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thank you
by techhungry / January 19, 2005 4:50 AM PST

Thank you very much for all your relpies.
Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Web Hosting, Design, & Coding forum 8 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.