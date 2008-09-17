Websense - WBSN True Phishing Stories - eBay Motors

09.17.2008
Websense Security Labs routinely receives stories of phishing scams. We wanted to share the story with you as online auction phishing scam are a common occurrence and we hope you can learn from this victim?s mistake.
This is a true story of a victim, hooked by an online eBay scam. The scam works as a ?for sale? post on eBay and usedboats.com. This is a scam where victims are hooked and reeled into making a deal with the seller and involves a storyline that is almost too good to be true.
More: http://securitylabs.websense.com/content/Blogs/3184.aspx
