Webroot Spy sweeper

I can't help you with your ''beeping problem'', but I can tell you I've read of people having problems with Spy Sweeper's latest version. There are quite a few thread's at Castle Cop's Spy Sweeper Forum, which may be of interest to you. This thread happened to mention MSN messenger. Whether or not, it's related to your picture, I don't know. I've also seen a thread or two at Wilder's Other anti-malware forum. (The first 'thread' at Wilder's is 3 pages long. It's great deal of reading) I have yet to read about beeping problems.
Hi, I have Win Xp with all the updates. I have Norton 2006 AV, Spyware Blaster, AdAware SE Personal, Spy Bot. Windows Defender and Web root Spy Sweeper and the free Ewido. Yesterday, I got the notice that spy sweeper had a free upgrade. So I did it. Ever since, everytime my computer does anything it makes the weird beep. When I tried to scan last night it made this beep at every sinle thing it was scanning. Driving me crazy, It also changed my picture on msn instant mess, Wonder what else it changed. I also upgraded my Ewido yesterday, Uninstalled the old and installed the new with no problems, Scanned with that and no beeping. Turned my computer on this morning and everytime it did anything I got this beep, Finally turned spy sweeper off. And no beeping, Anyone else have this problem with the new upgrade? How do I stop the beeping? Thanks Barb