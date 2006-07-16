Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

Webroot Spy Sweeper

by aztzu / July 16, 2006 4:06 AM PDT

Hi, I have Win Xp with all the updates. I have Norton 2006 AV, Spyware Blaster, AdAware SE Personal, Spy Bot. Windows Defender and Web root Spy Sweeper and the free Ewido. Yesterday, I got the notice that spy sweeper had a free upgrade. So I did it. Ever since, everytime my computer does anything it makes the weird beep. When I tried to scan last night it made this beep at every sinle thing it was scanning. Driving me crazy, It also changed my picture on msn instant mess, Wonder what else it changed. I also upgraded my Ewido yesterday, Uninstalled the old and installed the new with no problems, Scanned with that and no beeping. Turned my computer on this morning and everytime it did anything I got this beep, Finally turned spy sweeper off. And no beeping, Anyone else have this problem with the new upgrade? How do I stop the beeping? Thanks Barb

Spy Sweeper
by Carol~ Moderator / July 16, 2006 7:39 AM PDT
In reply to: Webroot Spy Sweeper

Barb..

I can't help you with your ''beeping problem'', but I can tell you I've read of people having problems with Spy Sweeper's latest version. There are quite a few thread's at Castle Cop's Spy Sweeper Forum, which may be of interest to you. This thread happened to mention MSN messenger. Whether or not, it's related to your picture, I don't know. I've also seen a thread or two at Wilder's Other anti-malware forum. (The first 'thread' at Wilder's is 3 pages long. It's great deal of reading) I have yet to read about beeping problems.

Best of luck..
Carol

Spy Sweeper
by aztzu / July 16, 2006 9:27 AM PDT
In reply to: Spy Sweeper

Carol, Thank you so much! I will check these places out. I knew it had something to do with the update. Barb

(NT) (NT) You are quite welcome, Barb. Good luck!
by Carol~ Moderator / July 16, 2006 9:33 AM PDT
In reply to: Spy Sweeper
Spysweeper and High CPU usage
by indigoaven / July 24, 2006 10:34 AM PDT
In reply to: Spy Sweeper

I too have the newest version of Spysweeper and am seeing once again high CPU between 50 and 99% at times which is slowing things down. When it's normally not running so high my computer runs normally. I had the same problems toward the end with Spysweeper 4.5 version using alot of CPU which forced me to restore not once but twice before things went back to normal. At times now my computer will freeze or take awhile to get back to normal on it's own. I have Windows XP SP2 media center 2005. I update all AV,etc. and run scans frequently with not much but the usual spy cookies. Looks like another problem for us who try to do the right thing and protect our computers!

Collapse -
Webroot
by mrgarvin-22593026913500567080968602981536 / July 19, 2006 12:50 AM PDT
In reply to: Webroot Spy Sweeper

Me too upgraded the newer version of the webroot. But I uninstalled it last night. The reason, it really slow down my PC whenever I open anything or click any thing.

It really suck!

Now after uninstalling and deleting it. It is back to normal.

Webroot
by aztzu / July 19, 2006 1:48 AM PDT
In reply to: Webroot

I put my old disk, I bought last Dec,back on and installed it. Did the updates but not the upgrades and everything seems to be working fine now. Barb

No Problem with Webroot
by steve11375 / July 19, 2006 8:00 AM PDT
In reply to: Webroot Spy Sweeper

Hi Aztzu,

I run most of the same thing's you run except my Anti-virus is AntiVir Personal Edition Classic now. I did Beta testing on Spysweeper 5 from Webroot and in the beginning they had MANY problems but the current release of V5 has resolved most of my problems V5.0.5.1286 and I'm using Spyware definitions V720.

I'm running XP PRO SP2+ all current updates installed. I have a Dell with a 3.2GHz processor & 1GB RAM.

I have NOT encountered the ANNOYING beeps you describe, my biggest complaint now is that each time I check for Updates, it downloads V720 definitions again as if I never had it before!

Hope they fix your problem,

Steve

Collapse -
The New SpySweeper5.0 crashed my comp
by grayfrier / July 23, 2006 6:56 PM PDT

I installed the new 5.0 update and after rebooting i could no longer use my computer no mater what file or program i tryed to use i couldn't get into them not even system restore.
I finily took my computer to the shop and the only thing they could do was to reinstall my whole operating system and i'm running a Dell Dimension E510
With WinXp with Media Center and all the updates.
I.ve been a SpySweeper user for almost 5 years never had any reall trouble till now.
I've submitted a ticket on their site because i relly like the program its saved my Bacon quite a few times over the years.
I even tryed Spybot but went back to SpySweeper because it was a much better program.
wish all i had got was the beeping at least i was protected .

Spontaneous Reboots in my case
by mrobinson52 / July 23, 2006 7:27 PM PDT
In reply to: Webroot Spy Sweeper

I had problems with slowdowns and spontaneous reboots, so I went back to the 3.5 that was on my disks, but was not able to get back to the 4.5 version that I had previous to the 5.05 update. I had tried the beta for a half hour before the slowdowns drove me crazy, but I had hoped that 5.05 solved that. Seems not.

After following the advice I got from tech support, I am still having issues with 5.05, so I am not running it, and reopened my trouble ticket. I am very disappointed with this upgrade. They should have stayed in beta longer and really fixed it!

Thank you for bringing this subject up! Good to know it is not just me.

Spontaneous Reboots In My Case
by aztzu / July 24, 2006 12:09 AM PDT

My disc i bought last Dec, was for the 4.0.4 version. This is what I put back on and I have had no problems at all. I remember I did an upgrade to this not long after I put it on. In the beginning and now my full scans take 10 min. After I put the one upgrade on, it was taking an hour to an hour and a half. So this is good for me. Barb

Just a thought...
by PMTRAIN / July 24, 2006 12:46 AM PDT

Hi Y'all.
I've been following the discussion and wanted to point something out. It may not have anything to do with your computer or what you have on it. I just went thru the same thing with an update from ZoneAlarm. Pretty much the same symptoms described by alot of you,along with an outright refusal to work unless I deleted 2 other programs I had. I watched Cnet for advice, and started following the forum at ZA, and people were just busting
their heads over this,coming up with pages and pages
of hoops to jump thru,procedures to try, all stuff way over my head and experiance. In the end, I just stuck with the version I had,you know, the one that worked?
And finally a couple of days ago, ZA came out with the new improved version of their update, and it works.
That may be all you have to do here.
Just a thought.

Just another thought....
by Maggie6243 / July 24, 2006 2:34 AM PDT
In reply to: Just a thought...

To me it's not a matter of waiting for SS to fix the problem, it's the idea that they refuse to take responsibility for this problem. They want to blame everyone(AdAware, our computers, who knows who else) but themselves for this problem. I upgraded to the "new and improved" version with intentions of buying it. I'm glad I waited a day to make that decision! I uninstalled, and have no intention of reinstalling it again, even if they do get it fixed.If they had been a little more concerned about us users, I would be willing to give it a chance. But they weren't. They simply passed the blame to us!Wonder how many customers they have lost over this? I know of one for sure....Maggie

Re: Spyware Sweeper
by scarab11011 / July 24, 2006 9:09 AM PDT

On Saturday night I bought & downloaded the latest version of SS and so far I have had to download it a further 3 times because it reported on boot up that it was damaged and 5 shields were not operating. This was after it had been working correctly. Tonight my computer froze twice whilst booting up when the SS splash screen appeared on screen. This always seems to happen when my kids have been using MSN. I have previously used the trial version and thought it was a good piece of kit to have but this latest version seems to leave a lot to be desired. Can I get my money back?

Not a bad question to ask..
by Carol~ Moderator / July 24, 2006 9:20 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: Spyware Sweeper
Thanks for the info Carol
by scarab11011 / July 25, 2006 9:01 AM PDT

I think I'll contact them about this as my PC froze again during boot up and when I switched it back on SS reported it's installation files were again damaged & that I would have to download it again (4th time).

Phil

(NT) (NT) You're welcome, Phil. And good luck! ;)
by Carol~ Moderator / July 25, 2006 9:20 AM PDT
Webroot Spy sweeper
by aztzu / July 25, 2006 1:27 AM PDT
In reply to: Webroot Spy Sweeper

Today I got an answer from them. They said to click on Shields. Then click on Windows Systems. Uncheck the keylogger shield and the spy installation shield. If I upgrade from the version, I am using. the 4, I might try that. But right now I am happy with my older version. Barb

spysweeper update
by brucemck--2008 / July 26, 2006 11:03 AM PDT
In reply to: Webroot Spy Sweeper

I have installed the update and everything seems to be working fine. I have read that there might be a prblem with ad-adware.

Try contacting webroot by email or phone usually they are pretty good about support.

Jim

Wow, Spysweeper seems to be all over the place
by gopherit912 / July 26, 2006 5:01 PM PDT
In reply to: spysweeper update

Here is a list of my security software:
-Norton Anti Virus
-Ad Aware SE Personal
-Spybot Search and Destroy
-Zonealarm Firewall (Had no problems with that one either)
-Windows Defender
-Spyware Begone!
-McAfee Site Advisor (Well when I finally get around to restarting Flock)
in addition to Spysweeper. As for problems with MSN or that being a possiblity, Well I've had no problems with that or my Windows Live Messenger Beta (The one for talking to YIM users) and the fact that the cases are all over the place. Hell this is the version that had finally gotten rid of my biggest problem, a Potential Rootkit. There may be more to it then that though.

Perhaps it has something to do with the hardware. I've had no problems on my ( http://reviews.cnet.com/HP_Pavilion_a1250n/4507-3118_7-31533898.html?tag=sub )
so I don't know. The only thing I can think of is if it's hardware specific with problems. Like the memory overload problems I read about are based off incompatibilities with the memory or something like that.

