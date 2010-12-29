Web Hosting, Design, & Coding forum

General discussion

Webhost4life.com - poor service, overcharge clients.

by bona_S / December 29, 2010 5:57 AM PST

I have been using Webhost4life for more than 6 years. I have several web sites with this hosting. The service wasn't too bad. But ~ 6 months ago all my web sites were moved to new platform. After that I got into permanent troubles: periodically all (or some of) my web sites are down, problems with FTP, problems with SMTP when sending emails via their mail server? Most members of their support team have not enough knowledge to fix most of the problems. Their control panel really buggy?
Recently they sent to me invoice for my additional database (third MS SQL server database). Although I cancelled that database few months ago. So they are trying to get $30 for nothing. As I have several other web sites running on my account, they periodically charging me for those web sites (they charge just as generic 'domain'/'subdomain' without giving exact details of domain/subdomain name). When I requested details of which subdomain I was charged, they didn't provide such details. So I suspect now that they overcharge my account by those payments.
I am really fed up with Webhost4life and now I am looking for reliable web hosting company. I am highly NOT recommending Webhost4life as web host.

