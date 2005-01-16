where does the file reside?
if it is a DNS [Domain Name System] you should be talking to your service provider who will show you how to flush DNS and / or refresh it.
post back with information requested.
I received a file labeled "webcam_15" through Messenger from one of my friends. After I downloaded it and tried to run it, the file stopped my internet explorer from connecting to the server and any page that I try to acces comes up as a DNS error or problem with service provider.
I have tried to format my computer and that still does not get rid of the file.
If anybody has any tips on how to get rid of this from my computer please email me!
Thanks Much