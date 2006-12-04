reloading the page?
Any changes to the computer, software, peripherals, or configuration from what things were before the problem?
How about posting a few URLs to these sites that don't load for you so we can see what the problem might be. It is difficult working in the dark so many won't do it -- enlighten us.
Whenever I go to certain websights they don't load. The page stays white and it says done in the bottom corner. My computer never used to do this until a few months ago. It seems like more and more web sights are doing this now. Windows XP. Someone help, it is really annoying when this happens and it is starting to p!ss me off.