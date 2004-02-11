George,
Whenever posting questions on these forums, please give us as much information about the computer as possible. We need the operating system, processor speed, amount of RAM installed, and in your case, the browser version you are using. The more information you give us, the better informed our answer will be.
It appears like you aren't connected to the internet. If you are, then it's possible that you need to change the settings in Internet Explorer so it doesn't start up in "offline" mode". Open Internet Explorer, click on "File" in the upper left, choose "Work ONLINE".
Maybe the links below will help:
HOWTO: Set Work Offline as the Default for Internet Explorer
Internet Explorer Starts in Offline Mode and Remains Offline
Hope this helps and if the above doesn't help, please give us more information.
Grif
Dear all.
When accessing a web page on the internet,
the hand pointer changes to a "stop sign"
a message appears saying, "web page unavailable while working offline"
How can I get rid of this change. ie "stop sign", in order to access the web page.
your help would be appreciated. regards G.R.Quirk