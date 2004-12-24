web page link... Urgent

No single site has found all for me.
Bob
a few days back i had seen a web link here, from where we can easily know about the processes in the task manager. If some one knows the site, wd plz be kind enough to post that back here as a reply... or any other such link
thanx
Here's why. With pests and spyware always being updated, one site can't keep up.
http://www.pacs-portal.co.uk/startup_index.htm has a list somewhere, but as you can tell references other sites to cover the needed territory.
Bob
Check out the links below.
http://startup.iamnotageek.com/
http://www.blackviper.com/WinXP/servicecfg.htm
Tufenuf
