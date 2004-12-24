web page link... Urgent

Windows Legacy OS forum

by inocent_dragon / December 24, 2004 10:37 PM PST

a few days back i had seen a web link here, from where we can easily know about the processes in the task manager. If some one knows the site, wd plz be kind enough to post that back here as a reply... or any other such link
thanx

I use...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 24, 2004 10:38 PM PST
Thanx for replying....
by inocent_dragon / December 24, 2004 10:50 PM PST
In reply to: I use...

... but i am looking for one specific site which was posted a few days before on some cnet forum, which gives result for most of the processes running in XP SP2.

I've yet to find such that works for me...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 24, 2004 11:10 PM PST
In reply to: Thanx for replying....
Check out these 2 links
by Tufenuf / December 25, 2004 12:09 AM PST
