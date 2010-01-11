that I see at this point. 1. Reset Safari to remove cookies and caches. 2. Drag to the desktop com.apple.safari.plist located in the users>yourname>library>preferences folder. Log out and log in back. If this does not help, you might like to either install a new Safari version or just use another browser. If you only need FaceBook and YouTube (!) it should do its job just fine.
On a general note, I would suggest that you move away from Panther and install at least Tiger (10.4.11) on your machine. Supposed to be much more worry-free.
I have a powerbook G4 mac OS X vers 10.3.9
Processor 1.5 Ghz
768 MB DDR SDRAM
I am using safari and It doesnt always crash. But it will crash on certain sites like youtube and facebook (the only reason to have internet... haha) and it will sometimes crash on gmail. it will load fine on google though. I read that I needed to run a disk utility repair on the permissions and I have. This has helped a little. BUT it STILL crashes! Someone PLEASE help me.
Thanks
Eugene