that I see at this point. 1. Reset Safari to remove cookies and caches. 2. Drag to the desktop com.apple.safari.plist located in the users>yourname>library>preferences folder. Log out and log in back. If this does not help, you might like to either install a new Safari version or just use another browser. If you only need FaceBook and YouTube (!) it should do its job just fine.
On a general note, I would suggest that you move away from Panther and install at least Tiger (10.4.11) on your machine. Supposed to be much more worry-free.