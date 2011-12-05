Web browser compatibility with YouTube...

Samsung forum

by cfarrell3 / December 5, 2011 4:52 AM PST

Howdy,

So it's been much discussed that the app for YouTube is pretty useless, so you're forced to use the web browser. It's not so bad but I think that there might be something wrong with how it talks to YouTube. If you have a YT account, you can set your preferences so that any video expanded to full screen with pop to the highest available resolution. I have that set with my account and when I open a video on a computer (Mac or PC), it might open at 360p, but if I expand to full screen, it will change to 1080p (if that's available). It will skip past every otehr resolution available (480p and 720p) and go right for the highest resolution, as the preference states. With the Samsung browser, however, when you expand to full screen, the highest it will change to is 720p. It does increase the resolution, but never to the full 1080p. You can manually change it, but that's difficult given the usability of the pointer.

So, I'm thinking that the browser doesn't communicate properly with YouTube. Is there a fix, and if not, can this apparent bug be submitted to Samsung?

(Btw, I've got a un55d8000 with the latest updates.)

6 total posts
Remember this is a HDTV, not a Mac or PC.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 5, 2011 5:00 AM PST
That's the point, it's an HDTV...
by cfarrell3 / December 5, 2011 1:15 PM PST

It's as if the browser is transmitting to YouTube that the display is best suited for a lower resolution than available. This display is much better than any of the computers I run (though they also have HD displays), and if their browsers successfully negotiate with the YT website and deliver a 1080p picture, shouldn't a high end TV? I mean, it's entire purpose is to be a high resolution display!

That's the point, it's an HDTV...
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / December 6, 2011 1:22 AM PST

cfarrell3 -

I think you misunderstand...
by cfarrell3 / December 6, 2011 5:14 AM PST

Samsung_HD_Tech, as I said, I'm not using the YT app. As has been much discussed here, that thing is useless. I'm using the web browser, which I think is YOUR app, right? It would seem, and it's a guess (though I am a software developer), that the browser is incorrectly transmitting to YT that the display's maximum resolution is 720p, and thus YT serves up that content. If you use Safari, or Firefox, or IE... the correct info is sent to YT. If you have a low resolution display setting, YT will serve up the maximum suitable resolution to match that display, and in my case with good computers, YT serves up 1080p. On the TV, however, which is an even better display, YT only serves up 720p max and you have to override it to get 1080p. It's like your browser and/or implementation of Flash isn't set correctly for the environment.

I think you misunderstand...
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / December 7, 2011 5:27 AM PST

cfarrell3 -

