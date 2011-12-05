Web browser compatibility with YouTube...

Howdy,



So it's been much discussed that the app for YouTube is pretty useless, so you're forced to use the web browser. It's not so bad but I think that there might be something wrong with how it talks to YouTube. If you have a YT account, you can set your preferences so that any video expanded to full screen with pop to the highest available resolution. I have that set with my account and when I open a video on a computer (Mac or PC), it might open at 360p, but if I expand to full screen, it will change to 1080p (if that's available). It will skip past every otehr resolution available (480p and 720p) and go right for the highest resolution, as the preference states. With the Samsung browser, however, when you expand to full screen, the highest it will change to is 720p. It does increase the resolution, but never to the full 1080p. You can manually change it, but that's difficult given the usability of the pointer.



So, I'm thinking that the browser doesn't communicate properly with YouTube. Is there a fix, and if not, can this apparent bug be submitted to Samsung?



(Btw, I've got a un55d8000 with the latest updates.)