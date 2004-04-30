We have Babies:)

sinking a 2-gallon household bucket into the pond, placed on a rock if necessary to keep the rim above the water level. Punch small holes in both sides with a bradawl to keep the water chemistry the same. I presume they don't need to be with their mum(s)?



That way you can keep them in their enclosed space and protect from others, but more particularly they stand a chance of getting some food as you can give the babies their own supply.



This worked well in my indoor 25-gallon tank, with, as you say, a plant for them to hide in, which although unnecessary, gives them that sense of security. Not that I know how fish think - I don't even know how humans think half the time - but cos hidden in the plant is where I always used to find the babies.



It's a U-nos when the bigger fish do get them - might as well have put them on toast after all :{



Regards

Mo