We have Babies:)

by Glenda / April 30, 2004 4:39 AM PDT

The Goldfish have been busy spawning for a couple of weeks now and today I saw the first baby! If they don't stay in hiding tho they will become fish food:(
Real excited here:)
Glenda

12 total posts
Cool!
by Evie / April 30, 2004 4:53 AM PDT
In reply to: We have Babies:)

More for the fish fry (evil grin)

Evie Happy

Re:Cool!
by Glenda / April 30, 2004 7:06 AM PDT
In reply to: Cool!

I thought we decided on Kiddpeats Fish Boil???? Sheesh!
Make up your mind Lady:)hehehe
Glenda

Re:We have Babies:)
by James Denison / April 30, 2004 12:54 PM PDT
In reply to: We have Babies:)

Can't you put a divider between the babies (fry) and the larger ones? I have some local weed in my aquarium that takes it over, would be perfect for them to hide out in. I've got these two Cory catfish, thought they would die off eventually, but going on 6 years now. I guess I'll never get to close it down.

Re:Re:We have Babies:)
by Glenda / April 30, 2004 1:09 PM PDT
In reply to: Re:We have Babies:)

I wouldn't even know what part of the pond to divide.
It is a 300 gal pond. I made a nest for the females to lay the eggs in, just some rope tied together and frayed, hoping the fry stay where they are safe.
Thanks James, At least you don't want to eat them Like SOMEONE ELSE!!! LOL
Glenda

Re:Re:Re:We have Babies:)
by Mark G / April 30, 2004 1:22 PM PDT
In reply to: Re:Re:We have Babies:)

congrats

Thanks Mark:)
by Glenda / April 30, 2004 11:00 PM PDT

It is fun watching the fish go thru all their spawning!
They splash and spray everyone with water LOL
The Great Grandkids got wet yesterday when they were over and Jasmine just had a fit! LOL
Glenda

Dear Glenda: What about ... if you can catch the babies that is ...
by Mosonnow / April 30, 2004 10:20 PM PDT
In reply to: Re:Re:We have Babies:)

sinking a 2-gallon household bucket into the pond, placed on a rock if necessary to keep the rim above the water level. Punch small holes in both sides with a bradawl to keep the water chemistry the same. I presume they don't need to be with their mum(s)?

That way you can keep them in their enclosed space and protect from others, but more particularly they stand a chance of getting some food as you can give the babies their own supply.

This worked well in my indoor 25-gallon tank, with, as you say, a plant for them to hide in, which although unnecessary, gives them that sense of security. Not that I know how fish think - I don't even know how humans think half the time - but cos hidden in the plant is where I always used to find the babies.

It's a U-nos when the bigger fish do get them - might as well have put them on toast after all :{

Regards
Mo

Re:Dear Glenda: What about ... if you can catch the babies that is ...
by Glenda / April 30, 2004 10:57 PM PDT

Actually Mo, Since I have so many fish in the pond, No way will I be able to catch all the fry, I have so many females ready to lay eggs that we would be overstocked if they all survived. I am waiting for my Daughter to fill her pond again so I can send a bunch over to her house. In the last pond I had babies and I believe we had two survivors, Goldfish think babies & eggs are a treat:)
Glenda

Forget the boil!
by Evie / April 30, 2004 11:05 PM PDT
I have so many females ready to lay eggs

How about Apache Junction Caviar! LOL

Evie Happy
Re:Forget the boil! LOL
by Glenda / April 30, 2004 11:10 PM PDT
In reply to: Forget the boil!

How about I bring the caviar when I come to visit????
LOL
Glenda

I took the babies out and put them in a separate tank
by SteveGargini / May 1, 2004 5:07 AM PDT
In reply to: Re:Re:We have Babies:)

I you leave a banana peel in a clean container with about a gallon of water, and leave it there for about 48 hours, you will have produced some amoeba to use as food for the babies. They will be too small to eat anything else at first. If you can repeat the banana method each day there will be plenty of food for them each day.
The large fish will definitely eat the young, if they should wonder in an open pond.
Use only the water from the pond to fill the tank, the temperature will then be spot on. Use a very clean bucket to scoop them from the pond.

