We have Babies:)

More for the fish fry (evil grin)
Evie
The Goldfish have been busy spawning for a couple of weeks now and today I saw the first baby! If they don't stay in hiding tho they will become fish food:(
Real excited here:)
Glenda
Got a discussion topic that's not necessarily related to technology? Well, come on in and join the Speakeasy forum to discuss a wide variety of non-technical related topics with your fellow community members--discussions can range from today's hottest news items to sharing your latest fishing tale--the sky is the limit.
The Goldfish have been busy spawning for a couple of weeks now and today I saw the first baby! If they don't stay in hiding tho they will become fish food:(
Real excited here:)
Glenda
Can't you put a divider between the babies (fry) and the larger ones? I have some local weed in my aquarium that takes it over, would be perfect for them to hide out in. I've got these two Cory catfish, thought they would die off eventually, but going on 6 years now. I guess I'll never get to close it down.
I wouldn't even know what part of the pond to divide.
It is a 300 gal pond. I made a nest for the females to lay the eggs in, just some rope tied together and frayed, hoping the fry stay where they are safe.
Thanks James, At least you don't want to eat them Like SOMEONE ELSE!!! LOL
Glenda
sinking a 2-gallon household bucket into the pond, placed on a rock if necessary to keep the rim above the water level. Punch small holes in both sides with a bradawl to keep the water chemistry the same. I presume they don't need to be with their mum(s)?
That way you can keep them in their enclosed space and protect from others, but more particularly they stand a chance of getting some food as you can give the babies their own supply.
This worked well in my indoor 25-gallon tank, with, as you say, a plant for them to hide in, which although unnecessary, gives them that sense of security. Not that I know how fish think - I don't even know how humans think half the time - but cos hidden in the plant is where I always used to find the babies.
It's a U-nos when the bigger fish do get them - might as well have put them on toast after all :{
Regards
Mo
Actually Mo, Since I have so many fish in the pond, No way will I be able to catch all the fry, I have so many females ready to lay eggs that we would be overstocked if they all survived. I am waiting for my Daughter to fill her pond again so I can send a bunch over to her house. In the last pond I had babies and I believe we had two survivors, Goldfish think babies & eggs are a treat:)
Glenda
I you leave a banana peel in a clean container with about a gallon of water, and leave it there for about 48 hours, you will have produced some amoeba to use as food for the babies. They will be too small to eat anything else at first. If you can repeat the banana method each day there will be plenty of food for them each day.
The large fish will definitely eat the young, if they should wonder in an open pond.
Use only the water from the pond to fill the tank, the temperature will then be spot on. Use a very clean bucket to scoop them from the pond.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.