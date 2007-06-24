If so, the link is in the upper left hand section of the window, in the "CNET Forums" box.
where is a link to 'My Watch List' on CNET???? I can never seem to find it.
WIndows XP service pack 2 Dell Dimension 2400 series IE 6
I've read some of the forums. It's not working for me. I login, I view my profile. The other watch lists (Music & Games) come up but not the watch list where it has all the downloaded programs. Apparently there are 20 in there, and I know I need to delete them,
but can't get near it. One person wrote in September of 2007. Has this problem been going on that long??? Please help!!
The previously on-going problem was that the "Add to Watch List" option had been removed, but it was recently re-added. As far as the lists are concerned, there are two, one is for Music Artists and the other is for Software & Games. Thus, if you see the games listed the software should be as well, for it's all one combined list, not a separate one. Try going here, clicking "My Watched Software & Games" to expand the listing, and click "Show everything" instead of limiting the listing to a day, week, or month. Everything should then be visible. If not it may be a Javascript issue, at which point the first suggestion is usually to try another browser to narrow the field of possibilities.
Let us know how it goes.
John
