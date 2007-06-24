Computer Newbies forum

General discussion

Watch List

by Ladyhawk777_7 / June 24, 2007 4:10 AM PDT

where is a link to 'My Watch List' on CNET???? I can never seem to find it.

Do You Mean: 'My Tracked Discussions'?
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / June 24, 2007 4:38 AM PDT
In reply to: Watch List

If so, the link is in the upper left hand section of the window, in the "CNET Forums" box.

My Watch List
by Ladyhawk777_7 / June 24, 2007 4:59 AM PDT

No! I mean 'My Watched List'...the list where all the updates of all the free software I've downloaded from CNET.

It's in your download.com profile...
by John.Wilkinson / June 24, 2007 5:15 AM PDT
In reply to: My Watch List

The profiles for Cnet.com and download.com are maintained separately, so to view your watch list you need to log into download.com and open your profile by clicking your username in the upper right corner. This link should work as well.

John

Watchlist NO Show
by terri cunningham / January 19, 2008 11:23 AM PST

WIndows XP service pack 2 Dell Dimension 2400 series IE 6

I've read some of the forums. It's not working for me. I login, I view my profile. The other watch lists (Music & Games) come up but not the watch list where it has all the downloaded programs. Apparently there are 20 in there, and I know I need to delete them,
but can't get near it. One person wrote in September of 2007. Has this problem been going on that long??? Please help!!

Odd...
by John.Wilkinson / January 20, 2008 6:29 AM PST
In reply to: Watchlist NO Show

The previously on-going problem was that the "Add to Watch List" option had been removed, but it was recently re-added. As far as the lists are concerned, there are two, one is for Music Artists and the other is for Software & Games. Thus, if you see the games listed the software should be as well, for it's all one combined list, not a separate one. Try going here, clicking "My Watched Software & Games" to expand the listing, and click "Show everything" instead of limiting the listing to a day, week, or month. Everything should then be visible. If not it may be a Javascript issue, at which point the first suggestion is usually to try another browser to narrow the field of possibilities.

Let us know how it goes.
John

