That's a clue the machine needs repairs. I can't guess if the power supply has failed or there is some BAD CAP issue or a failed card.
That motherboard looks to be pretty old. I'd tell more about the age, make and story.
My Configuration is M2N-MX SE PLUS Motherboard,Transcend 2 GB DDR2 RAM, AMD ATHLON 64 X2, 500 GB SATA HDD,
when i switch on the system, fans used to produce sound ,for that sake if i restart the system i could here no sound .{THERE IS NO DUST INSIDE THE CABINET} OS was win 7,
THEN i installed Ubuntu 12.04, the performance was low ,so i installed win 7 again but the performance became too low,
suddenly the display was off,but cpu is on,then i restarted the system again the cpu is on but monitor could not recieve any signal then i unplugged the power supply and try to on it but now cpu is not working ,LED is glowing on motherboard , but cpu fan and cabinet fan is not spinning ,if i press reset button on cpu both fans are just giving a very slight moment and getting stop { i think there is no problem with the fans }