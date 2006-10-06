TVs & Home Theaters forum

General discussion

wat cnet plays on their televisions

by jbaxter1208 / October 6, 2006 1:11 PM PDT

im sure you hav noticed that cnet always plays that video of all those buildings and parts of a city in their video reviews. y do they always play it. y not other stuff like dvds or hd television. and that really picky on black level. for example they said that on the 8.7 sony that the black level is great but not quite as deep as dlp y will anyone not by that tv becus of that. y is black level that important. its not good t hav reely deep blackss other wise it wash out a lot of detail

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: wat cnet plays on their televisions
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: wat cnet plays on their televisions
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
well
by masterying01 / October 6, 2006 2:40 PM PDT

to answer your question about black level. blacks are the hardest color to reproduce on a tv. a tv with really deep blacks while keeping the detail in it is usually a very good tv (pioneer plasma, sony sxrd). colors would be more vibrant. when a tv is unable to produce good blacks, thats when the tv is bad a producing most of the other colors which means red purples and greens would look all the same (westinghouse is a good example. compare a good plasma to a westinghouse lcd).

as far as why not to use a DVD or HD TV. EVERYTHING you watch on tv is compressed. live sports are not as compressed but there is still compression going on when its being sent to your tv. dvd's are compressed by the person editing it to fit all the information onto it. this is an added factor. a movie like Fifth Element on HDDVD will look horrible while a movie like Finding Nemo on HDDVD (or bluray) will look better cause of that compression.

the video they use (most likely) is that straight from a HD camcorder of some kind. there is still compression going on, but it is significantly less. there would be less factors to consider (dvd player used, cable used, movie used) and they can use the same GOOD video to test a tv. plus the video is made so there are scenes with good bright colors in combination with good black colors (sunny day with shadows in it and cars driving by for the response time on the tv's).

hope this answers your question.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
thanks
by jbaxter1208 / October 6, 2006 4:08 PM PDT
In reply to: well

thanks that was really hepful

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to TVs & Home Theaters forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.