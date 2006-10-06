wat cnet plays on their televisions

to answer your question about black level. blacks are the hardest color to reproduce on a tv. a tv with really deep blacks while keeping the detail in it is usually a very good tv (pioneer plasma, sony sxrd). colors would be more vibrant. when a tv is unable to produce good blacks, thats when the tv is bad a producing most of the other colors which means red purples and greens would look all the same (westinghouse is a good example. compare a good plasma to a westinghouse lcd).



as far as why not to use a DVD or HD TV. EVERYTHING you watch on tv is compressed. live sports are not as compressed but there is still compression going on when its being sent to your tv. dvd's are compressed by the person editing it to fit all the information onto it. this is an added factor. a movie like Fifth Element on HDDVD will look horrible while a movie like Finding Nemo on HDDVD (or bluray) will look better cause of that compression.



the video they use (most likely) is that straight from a HD camcorder of some kind. there is still compression going on, but it is significantly less. there would be less factors to consider (dvd player used, cable used, movie used) and they can use the same GOOD video to test a tv. plus the video is made so there are scenes with good bright colors in combination with good black colors (sunny day with shadows in it and cars driving by for the response time on the tv's).



hope this answers your question.