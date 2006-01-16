Warnng: Dell's Disk Monitoring..................

What you are seeing is Dell's personal SMART drive error. What it means is that the system detects conditions that suggest a drive failure is imminent (or may have already occured.)
Go to Dell's website and download their 90/90 diagnostics. This will preform a quick, 90 second diagnostic of your drive to confirm its dependability. If the diagnostics tell you that the drive is going bad, I would call Dell if you're still under warranty, and they'll replace the drive. Otherwise, your best bet is just to buy a new HDD. While your current drive may work for a short time if you do a fdisk/reinstall, you can bet that it will fail at the most inopportune time.
I have an old dell desktop which is about 4 or 5 years old. An error occured about a month ago stating the folowing:
Warning: Dell's Disk Monitoring System has detected that drive 0 (zero) on the primary EIDE controller is operating outside normal specifications. It is advisable that you immediately back up your data and replace you hard drive by calling you support desk or Dell Computer Coporation.
Strike the F1 key to continue, F2 to run the Setup Utility.
That is what comes up on the screen. Before this, a couple beeping sounds are heard.
If you ''strike'' F1, it comes to the Windows XP Boot Screen where XP loads and after several minutes, I say about 2 or 3, it comes to a black screen.
What I don't understand besides that fact that it won't work properly is that fact that it tells you to back up your data, but I can't access my data!!!
Does anyone know how to fix this.
Is reinstalling XP an option with the current hdd or should I replace the hdd and reinstall windows? The only thing about that is that will I have to install all of the drivers again?
CLuchetti.