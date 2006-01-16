Warnng: Dell's Disk Monitoring..................

PC Hardware forum

by Cluchetti / January 16, 2006 1:55 AM PST

Hello.

I have an old dell desktop which is about 4 or 5 years old. An error occured about a month ago stating the folowing:

----------------------------------------------

Warning: Dell's Disk Monitoring System has detected that drive 0 (zero) on the primary EIDE controller is operating outside normal specifications. It is advisable that you immediately back up your data and replace you hard drive by calling you support desk or Dell Computer Coporation.

Strike the F1 key to continue, F2 to run the Setup Utility.

-----------------------------------------------

That is what comes up on the screen. Before this, a couple beeping sounds are heard.

If you ''strike'' F1, it comes to the Windows XP Boot Screen where XP loads and after several minutes, I say about 2 or 3, it comes to a black screen.

What I don't understand besides that fact that it won't work properly is that fact that it tells you to back up your data, but I can't access my data!!!

Does anyone know how to fix this.

Is reinstalling XP an option with the current hdd or should I replace the hdd and reinstall windows? The only thing about that is that will I have to install all of the drivers again?

I really need your help.
Please do not be shy or hesitate to help me in anyway.
All help or suggestions are greatfully appreciated.


Thank you very much.


CLuchetti.

Replace the drive
by DigitalFL / January 16, 2006 2:21 AM PST

What you are seeing is Dell's personal SMART drive error. What it means is that the system detects conditions that suggest a drive failure is imminent (or may have already occured.)

Go to Dell's website and download their 90/90 diagnostics. This will preform a quick, 90 second diagnostic of your drive to confirm its dependability. If the diagnostics tell you that the drive is going bad, I would call Dell if you're still under warranty, and they'll replace the drive. Otherwise, your best bet is just to buy a new HDD. While your current drive may work for a short time if you do a fdisk/reinstall, you can bet that it will fail at the most inopportune time.

(NT) (NT) Thanks for the help. What about drivers?
by Cluchetti / January 16, 2006 2:24 AM PST
In reply to: Replace the drive
Re: Drivers
by DigitalFL / January 16, 2006 2:31 AM PST
In reply to: Replace the drive

If you're asking if this could possibly be a driver issue the answer is no, because at the time you're seeing the message you haven't even started booting Windows.

If, however, you're asking for drivers for when you reinstall windows, you'll be able to find them all at Dell's website. Goto http://support.dell.com, click on the "Home and Home Office Link" and then on the next page will be a place for you to either enter your service tag or your product model. Once you've entered that in, you'll be able to go to the drivers page for your exact system.

(NT) (NT) I'm going to run the 90/90 thing right now, Be back in a bit
by Cluchetti / January 16, 2006 2:39 AM PST
In reply to: Replace the drive
The 90/90 diagnostics did not work...........
by Cluchetti / January 16, 2006 2:50 AM PST
In reply to: Replace the drive

I put the file on a cd and put it in the cdrom of the dell computer. The only thing different is that before the bios did not detect the hdd, but now it does. Just to let you know, the computer is running windows xp sp1.

I may try the external hdd thing, but will that work?

I had the exact same failure.
by kickoff877 / January 21, 2006 7:12 AM PST

This just happened to me last night. I did run out to go get another hard drive, so I got this back up and running at it's 2002 level, sans all the additions.
As someone said before, the important thing is to get the documents and all that. Specifically I have a pile of pictures and songs that I badly want to recover. The drive is accesible as a slave drive and it shows about the right levels of free/used capacities as before, however, the folders that are under my documents (my videos, my music, my pictures, etc) are inaccesible and trying to change them, copy, or explore them say the same thing. Did you have any luck trying to get those out?

Dell hard drive warning
by bigdog128 / January 16, 2006 2:36 AM PST

If it were me, I would buy another hard drive, slave the old drive and try to copy all the important documents. You can always reinstall programs and drivers. It's the pictures, videos, documents that are important.

Alternately, if you have a USB hard drive enclosure and a second computer, you can remove the old drive, put it in the enclosure and copy the files temporarily to another computer, til you get another hard drive.

Both these scenarios assume that the data is still accessible from the old drive.

A third option is to reinstall XP, but do a repair option. Not the repair console, but the repair option.

Go past the repair console and the second time you are given the option to do a repair, you can do that. This will reinstall your operating system, but leave your settings and documents intact.

(NT) (NT) Thank you.
by Cluchetti / January 16, 2006 2:38 AM PST
Yup
by Quinlin / January 16, 2006 8:00 AM PST

Your symptoms although not verbatim to mine (that could be because I didn't document mine as closely as you did) did have a solution...and you will not like it.
After trying everything including for a littl over two hours I called "Geeks.com" (they are damn good, but hold on to your wallet)

Yes...save what you can ( I know, you can't)then (close your eyes ehere if you don't want the bad news and click "next."_

Then Nuke it.

Reload XP. Yep all eight disks and when it hits a booger on disk seven, never fear, wash the business side with mild soap and just warm water not hot, dry it with a paper towel NEVER USE KLEENEX TOLET PAPER because they dislove in water and will leave more boogers on the disk, use only paper towels made for washing counter tops etc) Now, another weird thing, NEVER dry them with circular motions of the towel. Dry starting at the center of the circumference, and slide the towel over it to the outer circumference. No BS here. Do this all the way around. after there is NO WATER ANYWHERE, you're wrong (as I was) put it in front of a fan, air duct or huff and puff until it ( make sure you don't throw a wad of tiny spit on it) until water evaporates, ..about a minute of H+P will do it) don't start all over, just put it back in and watch how the disk you though to be corrupted, isn't anymore. (Lesson, always keep IMPORTANT CDs inside envelops, and don't pick your nose before handling them)Watch how miraclulously the corrption is gone. Finish with the last disk, (this one zips thorugh fast) start up and all is fine, go get a kleenex, walk into the other room, NEVER let your computer see you cry over all the stuff you couldn't save, once it knows your vunerablities, you're dead meat) finish up with a new Kleenex ( no boogers on the CDs remember) walk in with a smile so your computer thinks it just can't nail your *** no matter what you'll win) and go about your business...AH AH....keep at least a smile for a few minutes. Thats the god's truth, No BS, its my story and I'm sticking to it because it IS TRUE (well all but the leaving the room BS) and chalk the whole thing up to **** Happens, and not only to you either.

Or if you havn't reached the
two hour mark and called Geeks.com yet,
wait until you do and come up with nothing THEN
declare it FUBAR and nuke it. Reload the eight disks of XP. Sorry, wish I had better news. JFB

Sorry
by Quinlin / January 16, 2006 8:22 AM PST

I know you're still trying everything you can but nothing works. Yup it is bad carma but you'll keep trying but the sad deal is, in this case its
Fresh XP.

support.dell.com
by rajukothi / November 6, 2008 8:36 AM PST
In reply to: Sorry

drivers n downloads u can get everything here

hi
by rajukothi / November 6, 2008 8:32 AM PST

hi i came across ur issue i can provide u the solution the black window ur getting when u press f2 there u can do a 90/90 test which shows the the failure drivers n then u can fix which ever is failed

