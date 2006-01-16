Warnng: Dell's Disk Monitoring..................

Your symptoms although not verbatim to mine (that could be because I didn't document mine as closely as you did) did have a solution...and you will not like it.

After trying everything including for a littl over two hours I called "Geeks.com" (they are damn good, but hold on to your wallet)



Yes...save what you can ( I know, you can't)then (close your eyes ehere if you don't want the bad news and click "next."_



Then Nuke it.



Reload XP. Yep all eight disks and when it hits a booger on disk seven, never fear, wash the business side with mild soap and just warm water not hot, dry it with a paper towel NEVER USE KLEENEX TOLET PAPER because they dislove in water and will leave more boogers on the disk, use only paper towels made for washing counter tops etc) Now, another weird thing, NEVER dry them with circular motions of the towel. Dry starting at the center of the circumference, and slide the towel over it to the outer circumference. No BS here. Do this all the way around. after there is NO WATER ANYWHERE, you're wrong (as I was) put it in front of a fan, air duct or huff and puff until it ( make sure you don't throw a wad of tiny spit on it) until water evaporates, ..about a minute of H+P will do it) don't start all over, just put it back in and watch how the disk you though to be corrupted, isn't anymore. (Lesson, always keep IMPORTANT CDs inside envelops, and don't pick your nose before handling them)Watch how miraclulously the corrption is gone. Finish with the last disk, (this one zips thorugh fast) start up and all is fine, go get a kleenex, walk into the other room, NEVER let your computer see you cry over all the stuff you couldn't save, once it knows your vunerablities, you're dead meat) finish up with a new Kleenex ( no boogers on the CDs remember) walk in with a smile so your computer thinks it just can't nail your *** no matter what you'll win) and go about your business...AH AH....keep at least a smile for a few minutes. Thats the god's truth, No BS, its my story and I'm sticking to it because it IS TRUE (well all but the leaving the room BS) and chalk the whole thing up to **** Happens, and not only to you either.



Or if you havn't reached the

two hour mark and called Geeks.com yet,

wait until you do and come up with nothing THEN

declare it FUBAR and nuke it. Reload the eight disks of XP. Sorry, wish I had better news. JFB