Warning: Religious troll ahead: :-)

I wasn't there to pick up the nuances, so let's assume your story is complete and correct:

First, four is too many; people are skittish enough when we come two at a time!



Second, we're sent by Jesus to talk to people about "the good news of Jehovah's Kingdom under his appointed King, Christ Jesus" quote, unquote. We're not ecumenical; contrary to popular belief we're not there to 'argue' one religion over another. Our goal is not conversion, but to start serious, progressive bible study (Mt 24:14; Mt 28:19,20; a "disciple" is a student, not a prisoner. Some stay with it, others fall away- Mt 13:1-23.)



What your "new convert" did wrong was in getting involved in (let's say) the Pope's business on Jesus' time. What the other women did wrong was in making an issue of it at your door*. It no doubt embarrassed the young woman, it made us look like Jim Jones in front of you, and it showed you disrespect.



Third, "They NEVER knocked on my door again." Why not? I don't know, certainly not from fear of discussion. If someone pulls a gun on us we'll note that house and stay away from it. (We're religious, not stupid.) If someone pulls a tract on us to take, we'll decline politely and come back another time if our refusal is a "deal killer" as to having a bible discussion. If someone pulls a bible on us we welcome that and will discuss anything as long as the talk is reasonable and biblical.



*One exception: We often come across tracts or newspaper articles by those who were Witnesses but decided not to "stay with the program." (Which comes from Jehovah, not men. 2 Tim 3:16,17) Jehovah, not men, tells me how to deal with them and their literature in future: Avoidance. I don't associate with apostates, as they're called: 2 John 9,10; Rom 16:17,18. What harm could come to me if I did? Pr 11:9; Isa 32:6; cf. Isa 65:13,14. How serious is the issue with Jehovah? 1 Pet 2:1; Job 13:16; Heb 6:4-6.



You might try this, if the topic is still of concern: Take your tracts to your local Kingdom Hall and tell someone there you want to discuss the topic from the bible, either then or later at your home. They should agree, or have sufficient reason. Hope you enjoy your visit.



BTW, you can still find that young woman- the same way she found you!

Regards, Doug in New Mexico