Warning: Religious troll ahead: :-)

Fat Tuesday at my house...Tums optional
Tonights menu was mixed veggies, tater tots and Sloppy Joes. A tossed salad of some sort was available with a choice of dressings. But, ya' just gotta love those old pagans and the residual affects they still have on people today. Those folks just loved a good party and that's one thing their conversion to Christianity could not take away. They kept the celebration or ceremony but just changed the reason for it. Christianity brought the promise of absolution from sin but compromised a bit by allowing us an occasional absolution from our wisdom.;)
Collapse -
Sloppy Joes? For twenty bucks I won't tell the Pope!
by
drpruner
/
February 10, 2005 4:05 AM PST
Yesterday a 6th-grader came in excused-late with ashes on her forehead. Had to admire her- takes guts for a kid to be that public about her religion these days. (1 Pet 4:4)
But, may I pull out some phrases for consideration?
"those old pagans and the residual affects they still have on people today"
The bible: "For the time that has passed by is sufficient for you to have worked out the will of the nations when you proceeded in deeds of loose conduct ... and illegal idolatries." 1 Pet 4:3
"a good party and that's one thing their conversion to Christianity could not take away"
The bible: "For the time that has passed by is sufficient for you to have worked out the will of the nations when you proceeded in deeds of loose conduct ... excesses with wine, revelries, drinking matches ..." 1 Pet 4:3
"They kept the celebration or ceremony but just changed the reason"
The bible: "Do not become unevenly yoked with unbelievers ... And what agreement does God's temple have with idols? ... 'Therefore get out from among them, and separate yourselves, says Jehovah, and quit touching the unclean thing, and I will take you in.'" 2 Co 6:14-17
"compromised a bit"
The bible: "In answer Peter and the other apostles said: 'We must obey God as ruler rather than men.'" Acts 5:29
"and thus YOU make the word of God invalid by YOUR tradition which YOU handed down. And many things similar to this YOU do." Mr 7:13
The Church: "Sacred Tradition and sacred Scripture, then, are bound closely together, and communicate one with the other. For both of them, flowing out from the same divine wellspring, come together in some fashion to form one thing, and move towards, the same goal ... Hence, both Scripture and Tradition must be accepted and honored with equal feelings of devotion and reverence ..." Dogmatic Constitution on Divine Revelations, II, 8; quoted in The Catholic Faith, a catechism by Rev. Robert J. Fox.
BTW, the N'awlins/Rio version of Mardi Gras, "as seen on TV," emphasizes public drunkenness, topless bimbos, and intimations of promiscuity. Biblical? Christian? Catholic? Godly? And what does CDC think?
Regards, Doug in New Mexico
Collapse -
Old vs new ways. You have yours
and we have ours. I'll just drop this thought with you and anyone who else who wants to read it. The old method of "conversion" was to beat the bushes to find the pagans....naked "savages" as some were thought to be. You clothe them in Europeon fashion and strip them of their culture if you can..and you bring God and Jesus with you to introduce them to their new "chief". You change their entire lives. You give them tools that they come to depend on for living because you think of them as depraved and deprived even if they do not think so themselves. You make some of them ministers and priests and they build their own church. All this is done for the purpose of saving souls that you think are otherwise lost. Now they are a part of the growing world and dependant upon it for their own existance. Now, I ask rhetorically, "Are they better off"? Our present way of thinking in the catholic church has changed and, IMO, for the better. We thought it was our duty to bring people to heaven...as many as possible...because they were, otherwise, lost. It's to proclaim that God and Christ are already among them. It's our job to help them see that. So, we've gone from imposing major cultural trauma to attempting simple eyesight correction.:)
Collapse -
Always trying to bring a smile to a person's face, Doug.
by
Ziks511
/
February 8, 2005 6:33 PM PST
Thank you for that. I enjoyed the post and its header.
Rob Boyter
Collapse -
Memories
Ah, how I remember the decision making in the dorm about "what to give up for Lent".
Late on Fat Tuesday, smokers gathered in one room to try aversion - they chain-smoked so many cigarettes that their heads spun. And it did work - for a few days.
Chocoholics hid their stashes from view. A three-year old could have found them, but they were out of the line of sight. For safety concerns, a chair would not be required to retrieve them. Besides, sweets without chocolate was not a violation, thus the popularity of ZagNut bars and peanut brittle soared.
Scoffers checking in though the thick clouds suggested not getting into a submarine on any Tuesday fell on an odd calendar day.
You gotta take into consideration that all of us had not yet reached the age of 21, so, in those days, were still legally kids.
There was a great deal of comfort in that.
Angeline
Collapse -
I don't think the Catholics are
trolls since they do not go door-to-door to people's houses "unannounced".
I remembered when we were little, we used to bake watchtower sugar cookies over the weekend to hand over the JW people everytime they hand over their watchtower phamlets and LAWSUIT was not famous back then.
CL
Collapse -
You're right. We don't
proselytize door-to-door. If we knock, we want to sell you something...at least that's how it goes in my church I call "Our Lady of Perpetual Fundraising".:) We also have lots of bake sales and such. Parishioners are asked to bake something and bring it to the church. We donate the ingredients and bake the goodies. Then we sell them back to each other (at too high a cost) after Sunday service and give the money to the padre. What a hoot! I just have to laugh. Why we don't just give the money and write it off, I could never figure. Ok, it's a sociable thing to do, I suppose. So, if you see me on your porch with what looks like pamplets, you should know they are probably raffle tickets and you still need to dim the lights and hide.;)
Collapse -
Are you planning on...
...coming around 10:30 at night? CL disable the heart attack button. Hope the ticket is not too expensive. Nevertheless, will support for a good cause.
All of my father's side ---- are hard-line Catholics including my aunt who is a nun, cousins in the seminary. Mom's side are protestants. But Catholicism is the ruling religion.
I also agreed with you on your first response in this thread and you put your wordings so nicely.
ALOT of the practices, I just simply can't ignore. It made me feel good then, it made me feel good now that I belong to a clan of good folks who keeps spirituality very private and healthy.
cl
the only fallen apple of the tree.
Collapse -
Not sure what you meant about the lawsuit,
by
drpruner
/
February 10, 2005 4:09 AM PST
I would have taken the cookies!
Trolls: JWs, Avon, Fuller, Britannica, Electrolux ... Some of those now on the 'net of course, and we don't mind variety either. (Here I am!) However, house-to-house is biblical (Acts 20:20) and. it gets results. Most of us were approached first that way. Largest single number, BTW, are ex-Catholics, many of whom first said, 'My church doesn't want me to read that' or similar. Side note: Just got back from visiting my family (both kinds) in MI and found out that many JW are learning Arabic to 'troll' large Detroit Muslim community. I'm told it's pleasant work because Arabs are hospitable and Muslims aren't afraid of knowledge. (Remember Baghdad was a source of literary & technical light when "christian" Europe was in the Dark Ages.) What would Arabs give in lieu of cookies? Witnessing to Navajo here is similar.
Gotta admire Islam for one thing: Their Allah is absolute, not watered down like Buddhists, trinitarians, Confucians, Shintoists, etc. But that causes problems during crises like tsunami or eight-year Sunni vs. Shia bloodbath. Problem: Why does Allah permit these things? I ask this of Muslims I meet and they go quiet. What does your mullah tell you?
I've always found this funny: I go to a house with a bible and some "pamphlets" (we call them tracts or brochures, if small or large) and the hostile householder rants something about 'patriotism' or 'freedom' before slamming the door. Now I imagine someone like certain SE members who shall remain nameless coming by with, say a case of handguns. ("You talkin' to me?!") Same householder, not knowing any more about Mr. Handgun personally, invites him right in. LOL, and which is safer for the householder?
Keep them cookies comin'!
Regards, Doug in New Mexico
Collapse -
Three Billy Goats Gruff
Lawsuit is almost an unheard thing when I was many moons young and very innocent. People shared home cooked meals around the neighborhood even sent them 1or 2 days DHL across the country, but now, people got to watch out for the tricky *Good Samaritan Acts* because you can just easily find yourself in the stinky mossy sack. ?i.e. the recent cookie act of kindness by these two young girls to this old endangered species got them into a real messy lawsuit.--- that?s what I meant.
And when I was growing up back then, there wasn?t any religious hate as far as I can recall. Our clan was never into the bashing of these and neither that faith adherer nor any of the family members were into dummies for political idiots. Such discussions were not the favorite topic at the dinner table.
So much of what?s happening today both political and religious affairs is an interesting social dynamics somewhat *stupid* if I may add, but of course it?s an opinion coming from an individual who is not persuaded by the party over and the party over there. I may have already said this before, I repeat, I do not subscribe to any Islamic religious sect ? I am free to select from all the sects what is applicable and suitable for me in the same token, I love fruit shakes meaning --- other religions and philosophical studies that will provide me knowledge and wisdom that is not contradictory to my basic belief is openly welcomed. If an individual is human first then his or her religion is a representation of them being as *liveable *, otherwise C. Darwin was right to define the other species as subhuman and I support laboratory experiments and studies of them instead of using the mouse, mice, rats, monkeys and the whole of the lower animal kingdom and perhaps by doing so, one day, the destructive *hateful virus* part of the human brain can be altered or eliminated into something productive.
I will not call your religion or anybody else as a Religious Trolling. I, however, recognize a troll or trolling from among the followers when I see one. Now you won?t find this in any religious books except from the fairytale ---- The Three Billy Goat Gruffs. ---- pick your version.
cl
Collapse -
"Lawsuits." Exactly right; 'sign of the times!'
by
drpruner
/
February 11, 2005 12:26 PM PST
"wasn?t any religious hate as far as I can recall."
I'm afraid there were many experiences to the contrary in 'freedom-loving' US and Canada, from WWI up through the 50's. The most egregious examples toward the Witnesses were in Quebec, as discussed in the Awake! magazine of 22 Apr 2000. A now-elderly Witness I know personally was mobbed and hanged by 'good, patriotic christians' in US in late 40's, but the rope broke! That made a believer out of at least one of the vigilantes, although we don't claim divine intervention. Ropes do break; Witnesses do go 'KIA.' (Mt 10:16-39)
"I do not subscribe to any Islamic religious sect"
Didn't realize that. You might want to rethink that position. The way things are going, only the overt atheists will soon be safe. (Churches mostly have no police power; gov'ts don't care.) Unless, of course, one worships a real, all-powerful God who can either protect one from the coming troubles or resurrect one if the worst happens. (Dan ch. 3) What I hear about Allah and Muhammad tells me you may be too casual for them ... And did you know that Muhammad's aim was to find 'one true worship of one true God' to stop sectarianism?
"the destructive *hateful virus* part of the human brain can be altered"
But who/what can do that? Man himself? No substantive research time being spent on that AFAIK; money goes for better weapons. Evolution? Dogma is that organisms are the best possible at any given moment; again, I can't see real change from that source in a timely manner. God? Each group says 'He's on our side.'
Try this: Jehovah's book says, "He is making wars to cease to the extremity of the earth. The bow he breaks apart and does cut the spear in pieces." (Ps 46:9) Notice no arms negotiations, no "roadmap to peace." He just takes away our dangerous toys. And our 'destructive brains?' Try Isa 2:1-4.
What kind of world would that be, if it happened?
Regards, Doug in New Mexico
Collapse -
The time is 1:00 am , my biological clock...
...is ticking and I am feeling younger, body, mind and soul. At 44, 8 mos. from now around the second, time is still on my side
==================================================
"Ropes do break"
Posted by: drpruner
Improvised be resourceful. Learn the "how to shear a raw material, twine, and braid it into a rope"
I appreciate reading the rest of your thoughts and responses but my thinking caps tells me too much negative reality brings about stress and unwanted wrinkles in addition to unnecessary health troubles.
CL
Collapse -
I suppose
by
Dan McC
/
February 10, 2005 9:33 PM PST
you won't consider letting people remain undisturbed in their homes, having your good works speak for themselves, and letting those who wish to approach you?
That would be refreshing.
Dan
Collapse -
What's the problem?
Either hide behind the couch, or answer the door and politely say "No, thanks". Take their tract, or not.
It's not like the JW's are ringing your bell every 35 minutes. This is part of their religious practice (requirement?), and it'd be really tolerant of you to help a fellow human being. Might benefit you both.
--Cindi
Speakeasy Moderator
Collapse -
Agree Cindi :)
by
Glenda
/
February 11, 2005 1:30 AM PST
What I always did, was I listened to them first, and then asked for them to listen to me:) I also had tracts available to hand out! What a shock I had when four women came to my door and one was apparently a new convert. After They talked I handed out the tracts, They took them away from the young Lady and wouldn't listen to my beliefs:( I said how amazing, you won't give me the same respect I gave you! They NEVER knocked on my door again. How sad:( Wish I could have had a few moments alone with that young lady as she was very interested in what I had been able to share:)
Glenda
Collapse -
Should NOT have happened, Glenda; sorry.
by
drpruner
/
February 11, 2005 12:34 PM PST
I wasn't there to pick up the nuances, so let's assume your story is complete and correct:
First, four is too many; people are skittish enough when we come two at a time!
Second, we're sent by Jesus to talk to people about "the good news of Jehovah's Kingdom under his appointed King, Christ Jesus" quote, unquote. We're not ecumenical; contrary to popular belief we're not there to 'argue' one religion over another. Our goal is not conversion, but to start serious, progressive bible study (Mt 24:14; Mt 28:19,20; a "disciple" is a student, not a prisoner. Some stay with it, others fall away- Mt 13:1-23.)
What your "new convert" did wrong was in getting involved in (let's say) the Pope's business on Jesus' time. What the other women did wrong was in making an issue of it at your door*. It no doubt embarrassed the young woman, it made us look like Jim Jones in front of you, and it showed you disrespect.
Third, "They NEVER knocked on my door again." Why not? I don't know, certainly not from fear of discussion. If someone pulls a gun on us we'll note that house and stay away from it. (We're religious, not stupid.) If someone pulls a tract on us to take, we'll decline politely and come back another time if our refusal is a "deal killer" as to having a bible discussion. If someone pulls a bible on us we welcome that and will discuss anything as long as the talk is reasonable and biblical.
*One exception: We often come across tracts or newspaper articles by those who were Witnesses but decided not to "stay with the program." (Which comes from Jehovah, not men. 2 Tim 3:16,17) Jehovah, not men, tells me how to deal with them and their literature in future: Avoidance. I don't associate with apostates, as they're called: 2 John 9,10; Rom 16:17,18. What harm could come to me if I did? Pr 11:9; Isa 32:6; cf. Isa 65:13,14. How serious is the issue with Jehovah? 1 Pet 2:1; Job 13:16; Heb 6:4-6.
You might try this, if the topic is still of concern: Take your tracts to your local Kingdom Hall and tell someone there you want to discuss the topic from the bible, either then or later at your home. They should agree, or have sufficient reason. Hope you enjoy your visit.
BTW, you can still find that young woman- the same way she found you!
Regards, Doug in New Mexico
Collapse -
Thanks Doug
by
Glenda
/
February 11, 2005 1:26 PM PST
These were tracts from Campus Crusade for Christ, 4 Step Plan of Salvation:) I always had these and several others on hand:) I also handed them out to Morman Missionaries:)Years ago I studied with my SIL's Sister, she was a JW. What I found was that too many things in The New World Translation did not fit in with what I believe.
Glenda
Collapse -
Campus Crusade stuff pretty harmless IMO.
by
drpruner
/
February 11, 2005 1:45 PM PST
A product of the 'Jesus freak' stuff of the 60s and 70s. Most of that's long gone: too involved in temporary emotion, not enough reasoned faith. No danger to me, but of course distracting from the bible's message for those looking for 'easy christianity.'
But each one's conscience is different about those things. ("Spirit in the Sky" is a pretty song, as a song, but I wouldn't listen to it in company because the unscriptural teachings of its lyrics might bother some of my friends. (Ro 14:13-23))
"The New World Translation did not fit in with what I believe."
For example? If 'the bible is the word of God' then the NWT's inaccuracies must be pretty blatant. I'd like to know about any.
Regards, Doug in New Mexico
Collapse -
Doug
by
Glenda
/
February 12, 2005 1:18 AM PST
I disagree with your take on Campus Crusade, A lot of people came to Christ from this! As for the difference
in the Bibke and NWT, all I can say is read both side by side, If you don't see the difference you are not wanting too!
Glenda
Collapse -
Many differences, of course.
by
drpruner
/
February 12, 2005 3:06 AM PST
Example: Between Jerusalem, RSV, KJV, ASV, NASV, etc. etc.
All the differences I've found weigh in on the side of NWT when I examined them. For instance, Isa 42:8 in NWT, ASV, NASV. Which do you prefer?
Regards, Doug in New Mexico
Collapse -
Doug, Suffice it to say
by
Glenda
/
February 12, 2005 3:14 AM PST
I totally disagree with what JW's believe, So you be happy with you're choice as I am happy with mine:)
Glenda
Collapse -
Wow! Jumping the gun a bit, Cindi
by
Dan McC
/
February 11, 2005 4:59 AM PST
Take another look at my post and let me know where I said I had any objection to their activities. Please. Thanks.
I don't object to people coming to my door and questioning my lifestyle and morality. And I'm very polite when they do put on this extraordinary display of hubris.
But that's me.
Dan
Collapse -
I'm very polite too Dan..
by
Rolway
/
February 11, 2005 7:54 AM PST
But I find it very annoying when I look through the keyhole and see another eye peeking thru.
George
Collapse -
Give the other eye...
...a wink
...and do the eye talk.
Insider eye says, "What do you want?"
Outsider eye says, "Delivery Sir"
Insider eye said, "Okay give me a minute."
...creeekkkkkkkk swoooshhhhhhh and the door opens
Outsider dude says, "Trolls from the Watchtower Weed Company and delivery for Billy"
Insider eyes said, "Oh cool! Blessed art thou the kind trolls of the Watchtower"
Outsider dude says, "You're welcome. Please pass the Weed of Love & Laughter to all your friends."
Insider said, "Sorry dude, I'm keeping it all to myself gruffffffff..."
cl
"Wasabi Muslim & Catholic Religious Trolls" name calling used by dpruner who started this thread. Wonders what Yahweh thinks?
Collapse -
"questioning my lifestyle and morality"
by
drpruner
/
February 11, 2005 12:40 PM PST
Boy, we'd better not get caught doing that! Lu 6:35-37. But we do hold up the bible to ourselves first, then to anyone who will stand still for it. It's a spiritual mirror, and it can effect changes- or help us to change ourselves. (James 1:22-25; Heb 4:12,13) And we're taught to eschew hubris: Dan 4:28-37.
Regards, Doug (and may I say) holier-than-thou in New Mexico
Collapse -
We are all equally holy.
by
Dan McC
/
February 13, 2005 11:34 PM PST
That questioning is exactly what you are doing. That is painfully obvious.
Dan
Collapse -
Again: I questioned mine first.
by
drpruner
/
February 14, 2005 2:30 AM PST
Didn't like the answers; tried the bible's answers and liked those better. Discovered also that I was now obligated to show a chance for paradise to others whether they liked paradise or not. (1 Co 9:16)
Again: Most don't want even to consider it; more fun talking about their own ways. I've left questions like this with several on SE: What's your. way out of man's predicaments? Tell us. Show us. Time's running out! Until I see a better one I'll keep using mine.
BTW, there's a good alternative to closing the drapes on Saturday morning: Just sit in front of the window reading the paper. It's your. doorbell; you're under no obligation to answer it.
Regards, Doug in New Mexico
P.S. What's your. way out?
Collapse -
Such hubris, presumption, and arrogance.
by
Dan McC
/
February 14, 2005 3:00 AM PST
Do you believe these to be virtues? Any way out of our predicaments that does not include the elimination of such character flaws is predestined to failure.
Dan
Collapse -
Thanks for the nice words, Cindi.
by
drpruner
/
February 11, 2005 12:37 PM PST
"Help a fellow human being"
Well, it's more fun if we get to talk to someone rather than otherwise, but the help is supposed to be from us to the householder- if the bible is of any value. Anyway, it's Jehovah's bible, not ours. We'd be lost without it, we feel.
"Might benefit you both"
Funny, that's what Paul told Timothy! (1 Tim 4:16)
Regards, Doug in New Mexico
Collapse -
What?! And stop pestering people?!
by
drpruner
/
February 11, 2005 12:28 PM PST
We don't have any fun otherwise!
Of course, you can. hide or brush us off, as suggested elsewhere. Most people do, so you'll be squarely in the mainstream of modern religious thought. Now, if I were one of those Wasabi Muslims, things would be pretty hot for you.
Seriously, our good works are supposed to- and do- speak for themselves. But Mt 28:19,20 is a command, not a suggestion. And the view of Jesus himself toward some 'good works' is at Mt 7:21-23. So off we go, trudging from hostile door to apathetic porch ... BTW, an Anglican on a BA flight once asked me, in some exasperation, why I would want to be a JW. In a fit of drollness I said, "Because it's fun!" That wasn't the best [scriptural] answer, but it's true. He was grumpy the rest of the flight.
Regards, Doug in New Mexico. BTW, where do you. live?
