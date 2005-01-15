Warning for the ones who use hijackthis.de

A few people deleted every item in the HJT report and wrote "what a bad tool this is".
I find the automatic tools to give me a great first cut at a HJT log, but I temper it with what I know as well as more research.
Bob
As more and more people seem to use the automated version and a rumor was running around: As far as beinging inaccurate i suggest you talk to the authors of HJT, as its their site, maintained by them and their support forums.
Merijn himself replied:
"The automated log parser at hijackthis.de was created without my knowledge or consent, and though I don't think it's a bad idea in the first place, you shouldn't rely solely on the automatic parser since it's pretty flawed. I've only used it a couple of times on infected logs and it shows both false positives as false negatives. You can use it for guidance, but the results should be taken with a grain of salt. Generally I feel that the only parser bound to be perfect is your own mind, together with the lists of Startups from Pacman, and the list of CLSIDs from TonyKlein."
http://www.wilderssecurity.com/showthread.php?t=62044