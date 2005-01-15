Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

Warning for the ones who use hijackthis.de

by Marianna Schmudlach / January 15, 2005 2:11 AM PST

As more and more people seem to use the automated version and a rumor was running around: As far as beinging inaccurate i suggest you talk to the authors of HJT, as its their site, maintained by them and their support forums.

Merijn himself replied:

"The automated log parser at hijackthis.de was created without my knowledge or consent, and though I don't think it's a bad idea in the first place, you shouldn't rely solely on the automatic parser since it's pretty flawed. I've only used it a couple of times on infected logs and it shows both false positives as false negatives. You can use it for guidance, but the results should be taken with a grain of salt. Generally I feel that the only parser bound to be perfect is your own mind, together with the lists of Startups from Pacman, and the list of CLSIDs from TonyKlein."

http://www.wilderssecurity.com/showthread.php?t=62044

Collapse -
The same thing happened when HJT appeared..
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 15, 2005 2:36 AM PST

A few people deleted every item in the HJT report and wrote "what a bad tool this is".

I find the automatic tools to give me a great first cut at a HJT log, but I temper it with what I know as well as more research.

Bob

Link to The CLSID / BHO List / Toolbar Master List
by Marianna Schmudlach / January 15, 2005 3:23 AM PST

The CLSID / BHO List / Toolbar Master List
Currently 1595 entries and growing...

This is the Master BHO and Toolbar list copyrighted by Tony Klein, and driven by CastleCops.

http://castlecops.com/CLSID.html

.......

StartupList Index

Currently 6866 startuplist entries and growing...
Last updated on 2005-01-11 17:14:22 Eastern.
!! THESE ARE STARTUP PROGRAMS AND NOT TASK MANAGER PROCESS ITEMS !!

For more information on startup programs, including how to identify them and the information required for submitting additions to this list please refer to Content & Info. Reprinted with permission from Paul Collins who owns the copyright to the list.

http://castlecops.com/StartupList.html

